Internal bill that would provide sick leave for coronavirus, free streaming tests

Lawmakers crammed in Thursday evening to chop up the details of coronavirus legislation, hoping to adopt the family and worker rescue program later in the night.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were in talks throughout the day to update the bill to address concerns of the White House. Pelosi expressed a sense of urgency to pass legislation to help families in need before the House leaves town for a week’s break.

Meanwhile, majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell criticized the House plan as an “ideological wish list” and said the Senate will return to work in Washington next week to deal with anything the House sends – negating any possibility of Washington’s immediate action.

“The speaker always negotiates with [Secretary] Mnuchin, “smoked Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.” The House did not even send an invoice and Chief McConnell sent everyone home during a crisis. It is so wrong. “

Pelosi unveiled the House Democrats’ plan Wednesday evening to provide free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave, increased food aid and more unemployment funds.

But the White House has raised serious concerns and President Trump rejected the legislation for being too chalked with “goodies” that the Democrats have wanted for 25 years.

Trump wanted a payroll tax cut that Pelosi didn’t include. Republicans also voiced concerns about the expansion of new paid sick leave programs and did not include language to ban federal funds for abortion.

Determined to cross the finish line to help workers cope with the economic difficulties of the spread of the pandemic, Pelosi continued to negotiate with Mnuchin to find solutions.

Their first phone call was at 8:24 a.m. and the two men spoke for 16 minutes about the Trump administration’s language recommendations, tweeted Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill. Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke at least seven times on Thursday, with follow-up calls at 9:12 a.m., 11:26 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 6:07 p.m., Hammill said.

Majority House Leader Steny Hoyer advised House members to stay close as negotiations with the Trump administration over the worker rescue program were still underway.

“Votes are expected in the House today,” said Hoyer’s office in an email. “More information regarding the exact voting schedule will be announced as soon as it is available.”

The plan tabled by the House Democrats on Wednesday evening:

Ensure free coronavirus testing for everyone, including the uninsured. Requires private insurers, Medicaid, Medicare to cover all costs of testing for their patients.

Requires all employers to provide workers with up to 7 days of paid sick leave and 14 additional days during a public health emergency. The legislation would reimburse small businesses – with fewer than 50 employees – for 14-day leave for coronavirus emergencies.

Create a new federal paid emergency leave program through the Social Security Administration for workers absent for 14 days or more because they are infected or quarantined by the coronavirus. The monthly benefit represents up to two-thirds of her monthly earnings up to $ 4,000 and would last up to three months. Babysitters and parents at home with children who are not in school or in daycare may also be eligible.

Provides $ 1 billion in emergency grants to states to administer unemployment benefits and authorizes full federal funding for extended unemployment benefits in states with unemployment above 10%.

Increases food aid funds for food banks, meal delivery programs for the elderly, and low-income pregnant women and mothers who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Authorize emergency benefits from the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for households with children who are entitled to free or reduced school meals and who are now at home for coronavirus closures.

Release qualifications for SNAP food stamp benefits, including work suspension and job training requirements, so that more food is available during the public health emergency.

Calls for the development of professional standards to protect frontline health workers from virus contamination.

