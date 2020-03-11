Internal memo reveals actions by Congressional office to protect older lawmaker from coronavirus

Congress staff members will go to great lengths to protect members of the coronavirus, an internal memo obtained by Fox News from the office of a senior citizen legislator reveals.

This includes asking caregivers not to shake hands, to take a hug, or to kiss. Staff members are also asked to keep people from touching the legislator they work for during the photo ops.

The memo, written by a Capitol Hill chief of staff, comes as senior assistants spoke of the fact that business at Capitol Hill is continuing as usual even though the coronavirus is spreading worldwide, including in the USA.

In addition, the doctor’s office at the Capitol has recommended social distancing protocols and more to protect American leaders from a virus that is much more dangerous for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

“I fear we are not doing enough on the social distancing front, especially given the age of our MP. It is essential that we all work to protect ourselves and [redacted] in any way possible, “says the memo, which expunges the member’s name.” We are working to limit [redacted]The exhibition of large social gatherings, as far as possible. I recognize that it is incredibly difficult, given the expectations of members of Congress, the outpouring of affection [redacted] receives at events, and how we are used to engaging each other in the social / political context. “

The note underlines in bold: “Having said that – it is absolutely imperative to limit [redacted]Physical contact (and ours) as much as possible over the next few weeks – no handshakes, no hugs, no kisses, keeping an appropriate distance from others, etc. [Redacted] also shouldn’t touch people for photo ops. As a staff – we are the first line of defense [redacted]. This is why I implore each member of staff [redacted]at events to encourage responsible distancing – for [redacted] protection and yours. “

A senior House official told Fox News that individual offices apply certain protocols to their employees because congressional leaders appear unwilling to do so. Currently, members of Congress are working on a second coronavirus spending bill, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said it could be released as early as this week.

The revelations in the note come from the World Health Organization declared his first pandemic since 2009 on the threat of the coronavirus, which means that he recommends that governments put in place “emergency response plans of a higher level at the state and local levels”.

As of Wednesday, nearly 4,300 people had died from coronaviruses worldwide.

Evie Fordham of Fox Business contributed to this report.