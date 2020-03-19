Interviews with the PA: Italian officials make an emotional appeal to the IOC

ROME (AP) – With more coronavirus deaths now in Italy than anywhere else, two of Italy’s top sports executives made emotional appeals to the International Olympic Committee on Thursday to reconsider its position on the Games. Tokyo.

“I am not against the Olympic Games. But to say that the Olympics will continue is a big miscommunication, “said Giovanni Petrucci, who has chaired the Italian Olympic Committee for 14 years, in an interview with the Associated Press.

“This pandemic is affecting the whole world,” added Petrucci, his voice broken with despair. “I know the billion dollar contracts, the insurance contracts. I know everything. But human life is worth more than all these things. “

Petrucci’s call came after regional Olympic officials agreed with the IOC’s position regarding the opening of the Tokyo Games, as scheduled on July 24.

“I don’t think I’m the only one who thinks this way. Others just don’t want to say it, ”said Petrucci, who is now president of the Italian basketball federation. “I don’t want to attack the IOC. There are too many people I know. But I don’t know what else to say. I am not trying to create controversy. I am realistic. Look at the medical reports. “

Athletes have also started to question the steadfast IOC position on which the Olympic Games are still.

Athleten Deutschland, the leading advocacy group for German athletes, said on Thursday that the IOC “stubbornly continues planning the games”, even though competitors are struggling to stay in shape with lifestyle restrictions due to virus.

Italy, with a population of 60 million, has recorded at least 3,405 deaths, about 150 more than in China – a country with a population 20 times larger.

“No country has been affected. It is a matter of respect for those who are suffering,” added Petrucci, refusing to speculate on the cancellation or postponement of the games. “I’m not the one who should say. They should say it. “

Paolo Barelli, president of the Italian and European swimming federations, suggested that the IOC should decide on the status of the games by mid-April.

“On April 15, there will be athletes who have not trained for two months,” Barelli told the PA. “Athletes are like clocks. They must train and function impeccably. Many of them have yet to qualify, so they have to train not only to qualify but also for the Olympics.

“So any date after mid-April becomes very complicated.”

All sports in Italy were suspended 10 days ago when the whole nation went into receivership.

Events like the Olympic qualifying competition for the Italian swimming team have been postponed indefinitely.

World men’s Italian water polo team not training for two weeks due to pool closings and more than half of the Italian swimming team has been forced to suspend training , according to Barelli.

“How long can they stay out of the water?” said Barelli, who is also vice president of the International Swimming Federation.

The best Italian swimmers like Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri continue to train in Verona and Rome, respectively. But even they may soon have to get out of the water.

“Those who are lucky enough to have their swimming pool open and close to their home can train. But if the pool is 100 or 200 kilometers (60 to 125 miles) away, how can they? The sites are run by sports clubs and cities that cannot afford to keep them open for two or three people, “said Barelli.

Even if they could train, many athletes simply lost focus while worrying more about parents in the northern regions of Italy most affected by the virus.

“They’re not training under ideal conditions,” said Barelli. “If this situation continues like this until April, talking about the Olympic Games is ridiculous.”