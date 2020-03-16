IOC official says there is no deadline for the decision on the Olympic Games

SYDNEY (AP) – The head of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no deadline to cancel the games in May and remains confident that the event will continue despite the fact that sports virtually stop globally in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

John Coates, who will have to turn in on his return to Australia this week after Olympic activities in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It all starts on July 24.”

Dick Pound, former IOC vice-president, said in an interview with the Associated Press last month that the end of May was looming as a possible deadline for the IOC to call the Tokyo Olympics.

But Coates, IOC vice-president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the newspaper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC did not recognize the deadline and believed that Pound had also moved away from that.

“It was never the position of the IOC. It was Dick’s idea. We have four months left, ”Coates told the newspaper on Monday.

More than 169,000 people were infected and 6,500 were killed during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 disease causes mild or moderate symptoms for the most part, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health conditions. So far, more than 77,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, where the epidemic started late last year. Although China still has the most infections, a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases, mainly in Europe.

Coates was in Europe when the Australian government announced mandatory two-week self-isolation for anyone arriving in the country after the weekend.

The latest restrictions, including the ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, came in the wake of the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend, and the suspension of sporting events and large gatherings scale in regions of the world affected by the virus epidemic.

This has resulted in postponements and uncertainties for qualifying in some Olympic sports, although the organizers of the IOC and Tokyo have always said that the games will go as planned.

“The difficulty for those who have qualified or will qualify is that they will no longer get international competition,” said Coates, adding that some countries may have to base their selections on time trials or previous performances.

As for athletes traveling to Japan from affected countries, Coates said that some national Olympic committees are already preparing.

“The Chinese are probably the best organized,” he told SMH. “The Chinese are in various parts of Europe and the last one I heard is that they are gathering them all in a university in Paris where they will be entirely confined, 600 of them, and they will go directly from their confinement there, directly in Japan. They will not put anyone on a plane with coronavirus.

“They’re all basically in a serious lockdown.”

The Olympics will open on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on August 25.