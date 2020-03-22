IOC plans to postpone Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The IOC will consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics during the four weeks of talks announced on Sunday amid mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The consultation of Japanese public authorities and world sports officials will focus on “scenario planning” for July 24-August. 9 games, said the International Olympic Committee.

“These scenarios relate to the modification of existing operational plans for the Games to be held on July 24, 2020, as well as changes to the start date of the Games.” the Olympic body said in a statement, adding that “the cancellation is not on the agenda”.

The change in strategy followed IOC President Thomas Bach during a conference call with members of the Executive Board.

Bach has always stated that the organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 – despite athlete training, qualifying events and preparations for the games being increasingly disrupted by the epidemic of viruses causing COVID -19.

Criticism of the position has increased in recent days from athletes and an IOC member last Tuesday, before Bach finally recognized that an alternative plan was possible.

“Of course, we are considering different scenarios,” said Bach to the New York Times in an interview Thursday evening.

The national Olympic committees of Brazil and Slovenia then requested a postponement to 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body has stated that it wants the athletes to travel to Tokyo until the global health crisis is brought under control.

The swimming and athletics governing bodies of the United States – two of the three high performance sports of the Summer Games – have called on their national Olympic officials to request a postponement.

“There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents,” said the IOC. “This led the (board) to the conclusion that the IOC must take the next step in planning its scenarios.”