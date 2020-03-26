IOC refuses to blame Olympic boxing event for virus cases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The IOC said on Thursday that it “was not aware of any connection” between an Olympic boxing tournament it supervised in London this month and positive coronavirus tests for the people present.

The Turkish boxing federation said that a boxer and a trainer now have the virus after attending the Olympic qualifying tournament, which was stopped on March 16 after three of the 11 days scheduled.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said that “it was not possible to know the source of the infection”.

“Many participants were in independently organized training camps in Italy, Britain and their home country before the start of the competition on March 14 and returned home some time ago” , said the Olympic body.

The responsibility for Olympic boxing was taken over by the IOC last year when it suspended the AIBA governing body. A working group has been appointed to organize a world series of qualifying tournaments, with London hosting the European round.

The IOC also highlighted the role of the British government in the opening of the boxing tournament.

“At the time of the European qualification in London, there were many sporting and other events in Britain because there were no government restrictions or advice on public events in place,” said the IOC. .

During the same week, Liverpool hosted a Champions League match and a renowned horse race meeting was held in Cheltenham.

“The (boxing) event was suspended when the COVID-19 situation developed,” said the IOC, noting that “precautionary measures” were in place in London.

No fan attended the last day of the fighting.

The Olympic working group expressed “its sympathy for the athletes and officials concerned and wishes them a very speedy and complete recovery”.

The Turkish team said boxer Serhat Guler and trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar tested positive for coronavirus after returning from London. They spent eight days in England in a training camp before traveling to London.

All team members stayed in the same hotel and were quarantined upon their return to Turkey.

The federation said that Guler and Dumlupinar are being treated in hospital. Two other boxers who complained of high fever are awaiting the results of their tests.