Iowa Teenager with Coronavirus Warns Others to Take COVID-19 Seriously: “ I Didn’t Think I Would Understand It ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

An Iowa adolescent who contracted new coronavirus has a harsh warning for those fortunate enough to have avoided the disease: Take COVID-19 seriously.

Dimitri Mitchell, 18, of Cedar Rapids, said he first noticed symptoms of the new virus – including fever, shortness of breath and cough – after traveling with friends in March.

POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT LEAVES NEW CHALLENGES TO LUPUS PATIENTS: “THERE ARE ARREARS OF ORDERS”

“At first it started with a cough, but it started to get worse, I spat out tons of mucus. But one night was the night I went to the emergency room, I started to have a fever and I started to sweat a lot, “Mitchell told the local news station. WHO-TV.

Her mother, Irene Yoder, said that her son “did not look like” when he was sick, noting that his eyes were “so swollen and swollen”. The teenager also found it difficult to speak and was “very tired”.

“I had never seen my son so sick, I was so scared,” she said.

The adolescent was then tested for COVID-19 and found to be positive. Later, his mother would also have tested positive for the virus. The two are isolated in their rooms and are now on the mend, no longer have a fever but are still struggling with a “mild cough,” according to WHO-TV.

“It’s deep and dry,” said Yoder about the cough. “I feel like broken glass [is] passing through my throat, deep in my chest. It burns like fire. “

NURSE MICHIGAN DEMONSTRATES THE DISTRIBUTION OF CORONAVIRUS USING GLOVES IN A VIRAL VIDEO

Mitchell is now encouraging others – especially young adults – to take the virus seriously, including adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Make sure you practice all of the social distancing guidelines and things like that and don’t underestimate it because it’s there, it’s real and it doesn’t bother, you can be seriously affected by it”, said Mitchell, adding, “I definitely had a false sense of security. I never thought I would get it. “