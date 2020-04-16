Iqaluit exceeded its daily water usage target by approximately 300,000 liters

Since January, the city of Iqaluit has exceeded its target of using water by approximately 300,000 liters per day.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday, general manager Amy Elgersma said the increase was for water leaks and bleeding as well as people staying at home in March and April due to COVID-19 .

“We usually see an increase in water consumption when people are at home from work and school, as there is often an increase in activities such as cleaning, cooking, washing dishes, washing clothes, etc., “said Elgersma in an email to CBC News.

For the last two summers the city of Iqaluit has declared a water emergency . The city has daily water goals to ensure there is enough drinking water until it can replenish Lake Geraldine – the city’s drinking water reservoir.

The city’s daily target is 2.8 million liters per day, the equivalent of filling the aquatic center’s pools 3.5 times.

In 2020, the city used about 3.1 million liters of water a day, about the amount it would take to fill the pools at the aquatic center four times.

The city experienced seven “priority” water leaks in 2020. According to it, three have been repaired and the other four should be repaired by the end of July. Leaks are the biggest threat to the city’s water shortage.

Lake Geraldine is the city’s drinking water reservoir. (Jackie McKay / CBC)

Nunavut declared a public health emergency on concerns about COVID-19 on March 18 and closed all bars and restaurants, other than takeout.

Despite the closing of bars and restaurants, the city says people still use a lot of water. The city claims to have water targets for housing, but not for commercial and industrial purposes.

Summer pumping season

Each winter, the city uses up to 78% of the available water that is not frozen in the ice of Lake Geraldine. From November to June, this represents approximately 1.1 billion liters.

Last year, the city made an amendment to its water license to pump water from the Apex River into Geraldine Lake each year until 2026, when the city’s water license expires .

As of August 2019, the Apex River was completely dry in some sections, forcing the city to use water from the unnamed lake. This river is intended to be used to supplement the supply of drinking water to the city until 2026. (Travis Burke / CBC)

It is the first year that Iqaluit has had this permit in order to start pumping as early as May, or whenever the ice melts. In the 2020 capital spending plan, the city allocated $ 1 million to pump the Apex River.

This year, the city plans to start pumping in May and June. He will then monitor the levels throughout the summer before filling the tank in September and October before the winter frost.

The city has launched a tender for the water pumping contract which ends on Thursday. The contracting company will be responsible for on-site activities and monitoring of the pumping system.

Before the pumps can start, the city must submit a water balance assessment to the Nunavut Water Board as part of the license agreement. This report will review things like how much water it should need to pump, and the snow and ice will melt in the tank.

The city does not anticipate needing to take water from the unnamed lake this year. Last summer, the city was forced to declare a water emergency because there was not enough water in the Apex River to replenish Lake Geraldine.

The city would have to declare another water emergency to take water from the unnamed lake, as the city’s water license only allows it to extract water from the Apex River.

The unnamed lake is an option the city is considering for a long-term solution to its water shortage, but it does not know if the lake will replenish. The city announced last year that it will conduct a study on the replenishment of the lake. (Kieran Oudshoorn / CBC)

“It is only in a very urgent situation that we will need access to the unnamed lake again,” said Elgersma. “By pumping in the spring, we expect there will be enough water to fill the tank.”

If necessary, the city would seek to extend the length of the pumping season before withdrawing water from the unnamed lake.

The city is still looking for a long-term solution to its water shortage. A feasibility study of possible options is expected to be completed this fall.

These options include the Sylvia Grinnell River and the unnamed lake. During last year’s pumping season, the city was studying how the water supply for Unnamed Lake is replenished each year.