Iranian clerical assembly member dies of virus

A 78-year-old member of the Iranian an administrative body which chooses the supreme head of the country has died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus, news agencies reported on Monday. He was the last of several senior Iranian officials to be infected by the worsening epidemic.

The epidemic has infected nearly 14,000 people in Iran and killed more than 700 people, with more than a hundred reported in the past 24 hours. The actual numbers may be even higher, as some have questioned government reports.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. Those with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

The semi-official news agencies Fars and Tasnim reported that Ayatollah Hashem Bathaei, a moderate and discreet member of the Assembly of Experts, died of COVID-19 disease.

The clerical assembly has the power to appoint or dismiss the supreme chief, who has the final say on all major policies.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 80-year-old Supreme Leader, in power since 1989, wore disposable gloves during a recent public event, apparently as a precaution.

Ministers, members of parliament, members of the Revolutionary Guards and health ministry officials infected, compounding fears about Iran’s response to the global pandemic, which has infected nearly 170,000 people worldwide and killed over 6,500 people.

Over 77,000 people have recovered.

Sunday, responsible for Iran’s response to the virus expressed concern that health facilities may be overwhelmed if the rate of new cases continues to climb.

“If the trend continues, there will not be enough capacity,” said Ali Reza Zali, who is leading the campaign against the epidemic, according to the IRNA news agency.

Iran is said to have around 110,000 hospital beds, including 30,000 in the capital, Tehran. The authorities have committed to creating mobile clinics as needed.

Despite the growing number of victims, many Iranians avoid concerns about the virus. The streets of Tehran were busy on Sunday, with many people shopping in stores with little evidence of panic buying.