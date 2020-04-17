Iranian jailed Instagram star catches coronavirus in Iranian prison

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A human rights organization says that Iranian Instagram star imprisoned – known for her transformation into a “zombie Angelina Jolie” – is currently on a ventilator after having contracted the coronavirus in detention.

Lawyers for Fatemeh Khishvand, known on Instagram as “Sahar Tabar”, had asked for his release amid the country’s COVID-19 epidemic, but a judge refused to bail, according to the American Center for Human Rights in Iran.

“We find it unacceptable that this young woman caught the coronavirus in these circumstances while her detention mandate was extended during this time in prison,” the human rights organization Payam Derafshan told Wednesday.

Khishvand, 22 was arrested in October in the midst of a national crackdown on Instagram celebrities. She faces numerous accusations, including blasphemy, incitement to violence and encouragement of corruption of young people, for having expressed herself on her widely followed Instagram account.

Instagram is the only social media application available in Iran, with Facebook and Twitter banned.

Khishvand became famous in 2017 after claiming that she had had “50 surgeries” to look like her favorite Hollywood star – and post selfies showing her hollow cheeks, puffy lips and caricatured upturned nose.

The shocked and emaciated look was created with the help of makeup and digital publishing. Last year, she shared pictures with its tens of thousands of followers showing what it actually looks like.

Judge Mohammad Moghiseh has repeatedly refused to release her on bail as the coronavirus spreads across the country – and is nowhere to be found, said Khishvand’s lawyer.

Tehran prison officials have denied that the Instagram star caught the disease – a claim his lawyer laughed at.

“The authorities seem to be in the habit of denying everything,” Derafshan told CHRI.

“It makes no sense to deny that. The prison director must recognize the infection and admit that she has been hospitalized. “

The lawyer called on the authorities to release Khishvand and the other detainees detained on non-violent charges in the midst of the epidemic.

“Many women in Shahr-e Rey prison have contacted my colleague and me about the terrible situation inside the prison and the fear that exists among the inmates [due to the coronavirus],” he said.

“We want the authorities to issue a general order authorizing the temporary release of these prisoners. In the absence of judges who are sick or do not come to work, this is the only solution. “

There have been at least 77,995 cases of viruses reported in Iran, with 4,869 deaths.