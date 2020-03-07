Iranian official involved in Iran hostage crisis in 1979 dies of coronavirus

Another senior official I ran died of coronavirus, according to state media.

Hossein Sheikholeslam, 68, former Iranian ambassador to Syria, studied at the University of California at Berkely before becoming a leader of the radical Iranian students who stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took away 52 American diplomats in captivity during the 444 days. Hostage crisis in Iran.

He died Thursday evening, two days after being tested positive for the virus and shortly after the announcement of his recovery, according to the Islamic Republic news agency, which described him as a “veteran and revolutionary diplomat”.

Sheikholeslam, the sixth politician or government official to be killed by the virus in Iran, was currently assistant to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who described the US strike against Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, “as an act of terror. ” “and recently met Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., at a security conference in Germany.

Iran has rejected the Trump administration’s offer to help with the coronavirus epidemic, with the Islamic Republic warning that it could use “force” to enforce the travel ban between cities. The death toll in Iran has reached 124, with 4,747 cases across the country.

The virus killed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Opportunity Council that advises the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Mohammad Ali Ramezani, MP; Mojtaba Pourkhanali, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture; Ahmad Toyserkani, adviser to the head of the judiciary; Hadi Khosroshahi, former envoy to the Vatican; and Mojtaba Fazeli, secretary to a high cleric.

Fatemeh Rahbar, member of the Tehran parliament, is currently in a coma after being infected, according to ISNA, and a host of other officials have been infected and are under quarantine, including Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known in Occident under the name of “Screaming Mary” for its role as spokesperson during the hostage crisis, and the Grand Ayatollah Musa Shobairi Zanjani, who is considered one of the highest religious authorities in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi tested positive last month, one day after minimizing the epidemic at a press conference, visibly sweating and wiping his forehead.

“This virus is very contagious,” said Health Minister Saee Namaki this week. “This is serious business, don’t joke about it.”

Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami falsely claimed that the United States had created the virus amid growing tensions between the two nations.

“We will win in the fight against the virus, which may be the product of the American biological invasion, which it first spread to China, then to Iran and the rest of the world,” Salami told a crowd in the Iranian city of Kerman. . “The United States needs to know that if it did, (the virus) will return.”

The leaders of the Islamic nation face the anger and distrust of its people after shooting down a Ukrainian airliner in January, killing 176 people, most of whom were Iranian citizens.

“On COVID-19, it is clear that there has been a lot of mismanagement and therefore the guards are now trying to present themselves as saviors,” said Ariane Tabatabai, Iranian analyst at RAND Corp based in the United States, at the Associated Press. “And of course, it doesn’t hurt to be able to change the airliner episode conversation – although it will be a difficult task since both are examples of incompetence and bad management.”

