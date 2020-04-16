Iranian parliament: death toll from coronavirus almost doubled

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Death toll Iran of coronavirus the pandemic is probably close to double the figures officially reported, due to undercoverage and because not everyone with respiratory problems has been tested for the virus, said a report from parliament.

Iranian health officials have made no comment on the report, which represents the highest accusation to date by the government of the Islamic Republic that its figures are questionable, which international experts have long suspected.

Iran killed 4,777 people out of 76,389 confirmed virus cases on Wednesday, making it by far the worst epidemic in the Middle East.

The report, released Tuesday, comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani continues to press for a slow reopening of the country’s economy, which remains targeted by the crushing of US sanctions.

If his own figures proposed to the World Health Organization are incorrect, this adds to the fear that encouraging people to return to work triggers a second wave of infections.

“In order to have more compatibility between the protocol and the estimated statistics, it is necessary to increase laboratory and testing capacities in the country,” the report said. “Needless to say, by increasing capacity, the diagnosis of the disease will be more possible and the spread of the disease will be more limited.”

The 46-page report from the Iranian Parliament’s research center, published online, has the weight of being written by non-partisan experts from the country. Already, hardliners have taken Rouhani’s management of the pandemic to criticize him and his administration, which is frowned upon after the failure of its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers due to the decision by President Donald Trump who unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement.

The charge was only a footnote on page 6 of what appeared to be an otherwise routine report.

He said the Ministry of Health’s death toll figures included only those who died in hospitals and tested positive for the virus. This did not take into account all of the coronavirus victims who died at home. The report also says that the aggressive tests, something that experts grasped as needed in the pandemic, were not carried out in Iran – which means that other cases were probably missed. He suggested that the true death toll in Iran is probably 80% higher than the figures currently given, almost double.

Regarding positive cases and given the subtests, the number of people infected is probably “eight to 10 times” higher than the figures reported, the report said.

If true, the most unfavorable figures in the report would bring Iran’s death potential to more than 8,500, with some 760,000 cases in total. This would catapult Iran into the country with the highest number of infections in the world.

The United States has more than 600,000 confirmed cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, although experts believe that number is likely to be higher as well.

International experts have long suggested that they suspect the number of Iran as its mortality was higher than that of other nations. While other countries have also seen cases increase, the figures reported by Iran so far have offered a gradual slope.

The report also accused the authorities of failing to provide the perpetrators with “detailed figures” on the disease. He also warned that more than 30,000 people could die if strict quarantine measures were not taken.

Last week, lawmaker Reza Shiran, from the holy city northeast of Mashhad, said there had been “no correct reports of the death toll”. He alleged that official reports instead described the deaths as “acute respiratory syndrome”.

Deputy Health Minister Ali Reza Raisi said on Wednesday that the “test limits” Iran was facing meant it did not have precise figures for all cases.

“The real figures are more than the official statistics, but it is not correct to multiply the official figures by two or three,” he said, without directly elaborating or addressing the Parliament’s report.

Also on Wednesday, Iran canceled the ceremonies marking the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic on virus problems, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The cancellation of the ceremonies in early June underscored the expectation of Iranian officials that the viral crisis will continue for several more weeks.

Meanwhile, Emirates, Dubai’s long-haul carrier, announced on Wednesday that it has started administering rapid on-site coronavirus tests to passengers, starting with a flight to Tunisia. He described himself as the first airline in the world to conduct rapid on-site passenger testing. Dubai health officials performed the blood test, providing results in 10 minutes, according to the airline.

Officials in Pakistan said that the United Arab Emirates released some 400 Pakistani prisoners convicted of minor crimes during the epidemic. A plane carrying 181 prisoners and eight Pakistani nationals stranded in Dubai landed in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, said immigration official Mohammad Zahid.

The 181 have been quarantined, Zahid said, adding that the remaining prisoners will also return home soon.