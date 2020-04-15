IRS Launches “Get My Payment” Application To Accelerate Coronavirus Relief

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Internal Revenue Service launched an online tool on Wednesday to allow taxpayers to provide the agency with their direct deposit information to speed up relief from coronaviruses Payments to the Americans.

The IRS’s “Get My Payment” application allows taxpayers who did not provide the agency with direct deposit information when filing taxes in 2018 or 2019 to submit their banking information through the portal to ” accelerate their Payment delivery.

The majority of eligible Americans – more than 80 million, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – who filed their taxes in 2018 and / or 2019 and received a refund by direct deposit had received their stimulus stimulus payments on Wednesday.

Those who do not file a tax return can also access the IRS website and use the “Non-filers: enter payment information here” section to enter their bank information in order to receive their payment faster than they would not do it by regular mail.

Some Americans can expect paper checks in the mail, but this can take months.

Under the CARES law, individuals who file their taxes as individuals can claim payments of up to $ 1,200, and couples who deposit jointly are entitled to up to $ 2,400 plus $ 500 more per child under 17.

The amount decreases for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 and couples who earn more than $ 150,000 a year, by $ 5 for every $ 100 of income above these scores. This means that the payment is lower the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for people who earn $ 99,000 or more and couples who earn $ 198,000 or more.

Those who identify themselves as heads of household are eligible for payments of up to $ 1,200 plus $ 500 per child under 17 years of age. This amount is reduced for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 112,000 per year. The extent of its decline depends on the number of children they have.

Payment amounts can also be offset by any overdue child support payments that have been reported to the Department of the Treasury.

Payments do not count as taxable income. Likewise, they do not count to determine eligibility for federal programs such as supplemental security income.