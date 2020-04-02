IRS reversal: Social Security recipients can automatically get stimulus checks without filing a return

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

IRS reversed course to remove controversial requirement on social security recipients seeking government stimulus checks coronavirus response kit.

After saying first that Social Security recipients should file a “simple” 2019 tax return – which they wouldn’t normally do – the IRS now says that payment will be automatic without it.

DO YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO A STIMULATION CHECK IN THE SENATE RESPONSE INVOICE ON CORONAVIRUS?

“Social security recipients who are generally not required to file a tax return … will receive their payment directly into their bank account,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Wednesday evening, noting that they would have to take no action.

The change follows pressure from lawmakers who urged the IRS to drop the condition.

“This filing requirement would place a significant burden on retired seniors and people with disabilities, particularly given the current unavailability of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly during the COVID-19 crisis, “says a letter. more than three dozen Democratic senators.

The Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal, D-Mass., Also lobbied for change.

“My colleagues and I strongly urge Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin and the social security administrator [Andrew] Saul must find a solution that will allow vulnerable groups to receive these funds automatically, without needing to file an additional statement, “Neal said in a statement.

The $ 2.2. thousand billion coronavirus response bill signed by President Trump last week, recovery funds were set aside for workers and businesses, forced by unprecedented restrictions to fight the virus. The bill provides for one-time payments of up to $ 1,200 for adults and $ 500 per child.

The Treasury Department now says that social security recipients will have their information taken from the SSA-1099 and RRB-1099 forms, which was described in the CARES law that provided for stimulus payments.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.