IRS Rule Requiring Tax Returns for Coronavirus Rebates Triggers a Push

Congress legislators criticize a Internal Revenue Service requirement that seniors and other groups file “simple” tax returns in order to receive economic relief payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused mass layoffs and locked up millions of workers.

The $ 2.2. thousand billion coronavirus response bill signed by President Trump last week, recovery funds were set aside for workers and businesses, forced by unprecedented restrictions to fight the virus. The bill provides for one-time payments of up to $ 1,200 for adults and $ 500 per child.

The IRS said on Monday that people who do not typically file tax returns should file a “simple” tax return to receive payment, despite the text of the bill ensuring that recipients of social security benefits do not would not have to file a return.

“Low-income taxpayers, the elderly, social security recipients, certain veterans and people with disabilities who are not otherwise required to file a tax return will not be liable,” the IRS said on its website.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., Urged the Trump Administration to Eliminate the Requirement in a Letter Wednesday Signed by More Than Three Dozen Democratic Senators to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul.

“This deposit requirement would place a significant burden on retirees and the disabled,” Neal wrote before asking the administration to ensure that payments “are automatically sent to vulnerable populations.”

“Critical filing resources, such as tax assistance for volunteers and tax advice for the elderly, are not available to provide assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

More than 64 million Americans received social security benefits last year, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Some congresses Republicans also expressed disappointment with this provision.

“Despite the Linguistic Congress adopted #COVID ー 19 Relief bill to guarantee that social security recipients would not have to file taxes to receive direct relief, the IRS has issued guidelines saying that seniors must file taxes. It’s ridiculous. The IRS should follow the law passed by Congress. ” Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri tweeted Wednesday.

Representative Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Asked the IRS to clarify the question.

“I call on the IRS to provide immediate clarity on the process for seniors to receive their stimulus checks, following information released yesterday indicating that some seniors would be required to file their first tax returns before they can receive their COVID-19 crisis recovery plan. checks, “she said.

Tuesday, Neal also wrote to the Free File Alliance, a group of tax preparation companies that participate in the IRS Free File program. He urged them to work with the IRS to provide free assistance.

“I believe that free assistance with tax preparation can go a long way to ease the burden on non-filers who may need to file and help our country during this pandemic,” Neal wrote.