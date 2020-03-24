Is a pandemic a bad time for leadership policy?

Leadership is a priority these days, as countries around the world are taking action to combat the spread of COVID-19. But a number of parties in Canada have come to the conclusion that a pandemic is not the time to show political leadership.

In the past few days, three provincial leadership contests have been postponed or delayed until further notice – including one that will select a premier.

Friday, The Quebec Liberal Party suspends its leadership contest for an indefinite period . The party has not had a permanent leader since former Prime Minister Philippe Couillard was defeated in the 2018 provincial elections. The race for the choice of the next leader of the official opposition of Quebec was scheduled to end in late May.

The Parti Quebecois, another opposition party to the National Assembly, postponed its leadership contest from June 19 to August 28.

In both cases, the ballots must be cast remotely – so there is no risk to public health related to the voting process. But there are serious challenges to overcome when recruiting new members and soliciting donations in the midst of a pandemic.

A further delay was announced on Monday when the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals delayed their leadership contest until further notice and ordered the two contending candidates to suspend all campaign activities. The party will review its options on May 1 and the vote can take place no earlier than July.

This means that Premier Dwight Ball will remain in office for some time. He announced in February that he would step down as Liberal leader and Prime Minister as soon as his replacement was chosen.

The British Columbia Greens have not yet rescheduled their leadership contest, which is scheduled to end in late June. Earlier this month, the party announced that all public events related to the campaign had been canceled.

On Monday, the Green Party of Canada announced that it would change some of its leadership contest rules, allowing members’ signatures to be collected electronically and lowering the fundraising thresholds for entry. The party says it could make another change if the pandemic prevents members from traveling, but for now, it maintains its leadership convention set for early October as planned.

O’Toole requests a postponement

The Conservative Party of Canada has been pressured to push back the race schedule to replace outgoing leader Andrew Scheer.

The deadline for collecting enough signatures and donations to be an official candidate is currently Wednesday, April 17 being the deadline for new members to vote. The results are expected to be announced at an event in Toronto on June 27.

the party announced some changes in response to the COVID-19 epidemic; it will hold two leadership debates without a public hearing and will make it easier for candidates to hold virtual general meetings and collect signatures from members online. But that has not changed on the calendar.

This chronology was cited by two candidates as the reason for their withdrawal from the race. Rick Peterson, who finished 12th in the 2017 leadership competition, announced last week he would no longer be a candidate after the party refused to adjust the calendar. Rudy Husny, a Quebec curator who ran twice for the party, suspended campaign activities for the same reason indicated.

Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu also requested that the time limits be extended.

Five candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party spoke at the annual general meeting of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia in February. Right to left: Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Rudy Husny, Rick Peterson and Marilyn Gladu. (Stéphanie Blanchet / Radio-Canada)

However, these candidates did not reach the signature collection or fundraising thresholds that would put them on the ballot. Derek Sloan and Erin O’Toole, both MPPs from Ontario, have reached these thresholds – both are calling on the party to postpone the management decision .

O’Toole is considered one of the first two, along with former Cabinet Minister Peter MacKay. O’Toole released a video on Sunday asking the Conservative Party to delay the race so that volunteers, members and donors can focus on fighting COVID-19.

MacKay, however, sent an email to supporters on Monday to plead for an acceleration of the leadership vote to select a “new permanent chief as soon as possible so that our parliamentary democracy can function as provided for in the Constitution.”

Leslyn Lewis, a lawyer who has run for the party in the past, said she was not in favor of changing the leadership date and that the next leader should be “tested in battle”.

Competitors make late calls

A common thread between these calls to the postponement of the leadership races is that the leading runners largely did not direct them.

Alexandre Cusson, former mayor of Drummondville, was alone at calling for the postponement of the leadership race of the Quebec Liberal Party; his only opponent in this race is former high-level minister Dominique Anglade, widely regarded as the favorite.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the favorite Andrew Furey – orthopedic surgeon and son of George Furey, Speaker of the Senate – only joined calls for suspension of Liberal leadership on Friday , after his more discreet opponent, John Abbott, criticized Furey and the party for the initial plans.

Andrew Furey is one of two candidates, alongside John Abbott, to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. The winner will become the next premier of the province, but the race has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Douglas Gaulton / Canadian Press)

In the leadership race for the Federal Conservative Party, Sloan is a first-time MP without caucus approval, while O’Toole follows MacKay on this front with a margin of 31 to 11.

Opposition parties across the country have carefully researched the way forward in these unprecedented times – strive for less partisanship and more constructive opposition. They calculate that this is what the public expects from opposition politicians in the midst of a national crisis.

Leadership contests, however, are inherently partisan. The target audience is not the general population but its most politicized segments. If criticizing a government grappling with a global pandemic is considered an act of bad taste, internal strife between fellow travelers must appear doubly so at a time like this.

There are both self-serving and sincere explanations for why leaders should want to finish a leadership race as soon as possible, and why the challengers would ask that politics be put aside when there are bigger problems. face.

But right now, everyone is looking for leadership. For political parties, it is difficult to find a leader – or to have no leader.