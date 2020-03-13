Is coronavirus a threat to children? How to protect them

There are over 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, but so far the virus has largely spared children, which is confusing because they are usually among the most vulnerable when it comes to seasonal illnesses like the flu or other coronaviruses. A pediatrician said it may be their frequent exposure to these seasonal illnesses that actually protects them from COVID-19.

“No one knows exactly why this is happening, but the likely reason is that every winter season there are several non-COVID-19 coronaviruses circulating that children are very prone to catch,” said Dr. Peter Jung, a pediatrician at Fox News. “Their frequent exposure to these other coronaviruses probably gives them a certain level of immunity that adults may not have. There are probably other contributing factors, but this is probably the most important. “

Seniors and people with underlying chronic conditions or health conditions are the patients at greatest risk of developing COVID-19 complications to date, as the majority of deaths in the United States this population. Jung said it is important to remember that even if children are not affected by the virus, they can still act as vectors.

“Since there have been no deaths of children under the age of 10, there is likely little risk to children at this time from COVID-19,” said Jung. “The most important factor is that they are probably the vectors of transmission. So, it is important to consider their contact with grandparents and people in their lives with chronic medical conditions; For the sake of those around them, social isolation and careful personal hygiene are essential to control the spread of the disease and reduce the likelihood that our medical system will be overwhelmed with COVID-19. “

If your child begins to experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, it is important to have a health professional consult them. However, these symptoms in a child can also be signs of another illness, such as the flu, and your pediatrician may test to exclude them.

“Screening for the flu may be a good idea as you are unlikely to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time,” said Jung. “If the flu test is positive, it does exclude COVID-19 – but not absolutely.”

Avoiding public places where large numbers of people congregate and touch surfaces is also a good idea, said Jung, pending further instructions from health officials. Practicing social distancing is also essential in slowing the spread of COVID-19, said Jung, and although schools have been closed, it is important to limit social interaction during this epidemic.

“The better we practice this, the faster we can get a foothold in this pandemic,” said Jung. “The general rule should be to limit all social interactions as much as possible. In reality, we are social creatures, so people will meet, and if that happens, the smaller the group, the better. ”