Is coronavirus ravaging your investment portfolio? Here’s what you need to know

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, Canadians are concerned not only about their health, but also about their retirement plans. Many people’s hard-earned investment portfolios have already been hit hard as stock markets collapsed this week due to concerns about the impact of the virus on the economy.

“It’s crazy,” said Jim Allen of Toronto, a 74-year-old retired IT consultant who relies on his investments for the majority of his income. Despite everything, he decided not to worry about the stock market spiral.

“Keep your head in the sand and hope it gets through,” said Allen of his current coping strategy. “I’m not going to panic and start selling things, because that’s when you take a loss.”

Investment strategists would say that Allen is smart not to panic.

“I don’t think worrying helps you make smart, logical decisions,” said financial planner Rona Birenbaum.

But is Allen making the right decision by keeping his investments? Financial experts interviewed by CBC News said it all depends on your immediate needs, your long-term plans and your ability to stem volatile markets while the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

How long will it last?

For people hoping to emerge from the current economic crisis until their investments resume, the question remains: how long can you wait?

Birenbaum said that during the 2008 financial crisis, investors who stayed away waited about four years to recover their losses. But she said they were doing much better than the people who panicked and sold their stocks at low prices during the recession.

“The people who sold, they probably haven’t recovered yet, quite frankly,” said Birenbaum of Toronto-based Caring for Clients.

Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, agrees that now is not the time to start draining stocks – until you need the money immediately.

“It really doesn’t make sense at this point to be an aggressive salesperson if you have a longer term horizon.”

Jim Allen of Toronto reviews his current investment portfolio. Even though he took a big hit during the coronavirus outbreak, he said he was not panicking. (CBC / Oliver Walters)

Porter notes that the current market dive was triggered by an intense Wednesday that saw the World Health Organization declare the coronvirus pandemic , The NBA suspend his season, and American President Donald Trump announces confusing European travel ban this did not allay the concerns of investors, who hoped to hear of an economic stabilization plan.

“This is all that any investor has to absorb in 24 hours,” he said. More cancellations followed Thursday, including the NHL and the Juno Awards.

Despite the continued spread of the coronavirus, Porter believes its economic record will be short lived. He predicts that the recovery will reflect the shape of a V or a U, which means that the economy will stabilize by the end of the year.

“I hope a lot of bad news is now spread and absorbed,” he said. “We continue to believe that when the storm passes, things will return to a kind of normalcy fairly quickly.”

The worst is yet to come?

Birenbaum agrees that the economy will eventually recover and estimates that it could take one to two years.

But in the meantime, she suggests that the fallout from the coronavirus could drop the markets by another 20 to 25%.

“Remember, this virus has just spread here in North America,” she said. “There is very little travel, no one goes to restaurants, the universities are closed – I mean, the whole economic engine has just gone from sixth to first.”

Financial planner Rona Birenbaum says the fallout from coronavirus could cause the markets to fall another 20-25%, and estimates that the economic recovery could take one to two years. (Yanjun Li / CBC)

For those who feel they cannot bear the wild race and want to sell stocks, Birenbaum suggests that they plan to act now rather than when the market takes what it expects will be another success.

“You don’t want to make your situation worse.”

It also suggests that investors are considering rebalancing their portfolios to focus on strong companies with healthy balance sheets that can weather the current coronavirus storm.

“You want to make sure your portfolio includes the strongest and most dominant companies,” she said. “The smaller and weaker companies will potentially go bankrupt, be bought at a discount by the stronger players, or simply limp for a number of years.”

A buying opportunity?

While no one relishes taking advantage of a pandemic, investors who have cash or can liquidate certain fixed income investments may see this as an opportunity.

Financial expert Robb Engen warns potential investors to first assess how long they are ready to wait for a financial recovery before they start pouring money into the markets.

“Young investors in their years of accumulation, they can certainly see these types of corrections as a real buying opportunity,” said Engen, a financial writer and a paid investment advisor only in Lethbridge, Alberta.

But he said the same strategy might not work for an older investor – someone who can’t afford to wait for the expected recovery.

“What if things don’t go as I planned? Now we’ll have to sell stocks at a loss just to fund my retirement.”

This is exactly what retired investor Allen plans to avoid. He says that he does not take any thoughtless action on the buy or sell side and that he is rather waiting for better days.

“I think it will come back. We just don’t know when.”