Is it a coronavirus or a cold? How to safely care for a sick parent relative

Health authorities have quarantined any sick person and encouraged them to stay home. New coronavirus Who is growing in the United States, but who already needs care or is too young to take care of herself? Guidance may be ambiguous for these patients and their caregivers, as they are trying to convey the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and the common cold and flu.

“Both influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms,” Dr. Macklin E. Guzman, DHSc, MPH, epidemiologists, global health experts, and leading clinical scientists in medical weight loss told Fox News. “If your family gets sick and begins to show symptoms similar to respiratory disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.), it’s important to contact your health care provider so they can be evaluated.”

Guzman stated that health care providers can decide whether a COVID-19 test needs to be performed and should not assume that families have a coronavirus without a laboratory confirmed test . He added that people who are healthy and whose immune system is not compromised are not considered to be at increased risk of developing complications, so they can continue to care for these patients safely.

Even if a patient tests positive, it can be considered safe to take additional precautionary measures and continue to support the patient.

“It is generally safe to take security measures to minimize the spread of infection and keep a safe distance from sick families,” said Guzman.

The precautionary measures described in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Guzman include ensuring that patients are following healthcare provider medication and care instructions, obtaining food and prescriptions, and monitoring symptoms. It may include helping for signs of worsening of the disease.

Household members should wear face masks around patients, stay in separate rooms, and stay as far away as possible. Also, visitors should be banned at home and patients should not care for household pets during their illness.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to follow important basic practices to protect yourself from the flu,” he said. “These practices can be applied both inside and outside the home.”

According to the CDC, wash them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, keep away from eyes, nose and mouth, cough and sneeze The organization. It is also advisable to practice cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

It is important to take steps to minimize secondary infections, even after the patient has begun to improve.

“The decision to stop home isolation precautions should be taken on a case-by-case basis in consultation with health care providers,” said Guzman. “If you live under the same roof as a family with a confirmed COVID-19, CDC recommends that you follow the distance considerations as described above.”

As always, if you are suspected of being exposed to COVID-19, try to stay away from people with potentially compromised immune systems, such as newborns, infants, or those taking immunosuppressive drugs need to do it. Cancer patients, elderly patients, people who have had major surgery, have chronic illness, and have chronic respiratory illness.

“Nursing home residents enjoy the visitor a lot, but suffer from a cold or the flu and have uncontrollable coughing or sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, congestion, fever, etc. It is better to stay away. ” Please. “