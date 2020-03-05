Is it plant based? Can it be composted? What you need to know about bioplastics

Plastic is an integral part of our lives, but it also poses major environmental issues.

They are Wasteful , Most of them are not recycled . Recent Canadian Environmental and Climate Change Survey Even in Japan, only 9 percent of plastic is recycled. The rest can be incinerated, landfilled, or ultimately reach the environment, harming wildlife such as: Whale, turtle Or Seabird . These are some of the reasons the federal government is planning Ban many disposable plastics by 2021 .

But the problem of plastic is global. As of 2015, humanity Produced 8.3 billion tons of plastic , One study estimates that 70% of them are already wasted.

Plastic production and disposal incineration Greenhouse gas emissions associated with climate change also occur. A 2019 survey estimated by International Center for Environmental Law If plastic production grew at the current rate, emissions from plastic could reach 1.2 gigatonnes per year, equivalent to the emissions of 295 new 500 MW coal-fired power plants.

“Bioplastics” aims to reduce these environmental impacts.

They are one of the solutions advertised by Canadian supermarkets. Canadian supermarkets say they have taken steps to reduce the amount of plastic waste they generate CBC Market Their actions were reportedly slow. market Share An update on plastic waste in supermarkets on Friday.

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about bioplastics:

“Bioplastic” means three different things.

Plastic is a moldable material, usually composed of long chains of small molecules. For this reason, names such as polystyrene and polyethylene often begin with “poly”.

Traditionally, they are made from fossil fuels and take a very long time to decompose in the environment— Sometimes hundreds of years .

Bioplastics are the following types of plastics.

Bio-based; that is, from biological sources such as: corn , potato , wood , Food waste Or Lobster shell .

Biodegradability, meaning Under certain conditions, microorganisms break down water, carbon dioxide, compost and other natural substances.

Both bio-based and biodegradable (Some examples of the first bullet point fall into this category.)

Toronto-based Genesis uses bacteria to convert garbage into compostable bioplastic pellets called PHA. Bio-based bioplastics can be made from a variety of other biological materials, such as wood, sugar cane, and lobster shells. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

Many bioplastics are not biodegradable. Some are chemically identical to normal plastics.

The only difference between biopolyethylene and bioPET ( Cola “Plant Bottle” ) And regular polyethylene or “PET” makes the same material using “plant raw materials” (ethanol) instead of fossil fuels.

These types of plastics are known as “drop-in” plastics because they can be dropped and mixed in any amount as a direct replacement for traditional plastics (PlantBottle originally has 30% plant-based ingredients and It contained 70% normal PET Still accounts for 7% of the company’s bottles sold worldwide. Later, Coca-Cola also created a 100% bio-PET version.

Because they are identical, they take as much time to disassemble as conventional plastic.

Plastics made almost or entirely from fossil fuels are called “biobased” and “bioplastics”, respectively.

Labeling “bio-based” products under the US Department of Agriculture regulations (there is no equivalent in Canada) requires at least 25 percent, or up to 75 percent, of biological carbon as opposed to fossil sources. Must include percent. Carbon cents can come from fossil fuel sources.

In fact, plastics made entirely from fossil fuels can be considered bioplastics if they are biodegradable.

For example, the plastic called PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), sold under the name “ecoflex” by the chemical company BASF, is entirely fossil fuel derived and has been shown to be compostable and biodegradable , Is considered a bioplastic.

Coca-Cola’s first PlantBottle, announced at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, contained 30% bio-PET. Since then, the company has created a 100% bio-PET version. It is chemically the same as a normal PET bottle. (Zakoca Cola Company)

Bioplastics can help reduce carbon emissions. But not always a lot.

Bio-based bioplastics typically have lower carbon emissions throughout their life cycle compared to traditional plastics. That’s because growing plants inhale and store carbon. Carbon is released later when the bioplastic burns or decomposes.

“ It doesn’t add extra carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, ” said the distinguished research chairman of the University of Guelph’s Sustainable Biomaterials, which has been developing and studying bioplastics and bio-based materials for over 30 years. One Amarmohanti said.

In reality, things are more complicated because energy is used to grow, transport, manufacture, process, and distribute crops.

Differences in emissions between the two can be very different depending on the type of bio-based ingredients used, how they are grown, how they make bioplastics, what happened at the end of their useful life, and what plastics they use I am.

For example, in one study, bioplastic PHA made from corn leaves, stems and shells, 80% reduction in emissions Per kilogram over its lifespan compared to fossil-derived PET or polystyrene.

Farmer Tom Brus (left) and Russell Mier of the New Ventures Ag Tech Initiative kneel on a recently harvested corn field in Brus near Walcott, Iowa, with hands full of corn stalks. You can use a stover to produce ethanol and turn ethanol into bioplastics. (John Schulz / Quad City Times / Associated Press)

But, 2018 study by the European Commission Joint Research Center In Europe, we found that there is no substantial difference in lifetime emissions between traditional and bioplastic PET bottles. This is mainly due to the fact that bio-PET is mostly produced in the United States, while regular PET is produced in Europe, and emits large amounts during transportation.

As mentioned earlier, some bio-based plastics are not biodegradable and can be used for hundreds of years. Some researchers Burying such plastics at the end of their life is one way to store carbon captured by plants and prevent them from entering the atmosphere.

Compostable plastics often have a life span where they do not decompose.

The advantage of degradable or compostable plastics is that they can theoretically reduce the harm to wildlife and ecosystems caused by traditional plastics, and in some countries reduce the need for landfill space is. It can be completely decomposed into carbon dioxide, water and compost under certain conditions without leaving microplastic. Mohanty describes it as “natural recycling.”

However, even common compostable plastics such as PLA (polylactic acid) used in the manufacture of drinking cups, clamshell containers and plastic cutlery are acceptable to most Canadian municipal and commercial composting programs. Not sent to landfills. In research, they Takes over a century to decompose another Releases the powerful greenhouse gas methane during decomposition.

Nor do they need to be timely degraded in places such as the sea (the biggest threat to wildlife) or soil. Ecoflex, PLA, and two other types of biodegradable plastics all survive for one year without breaking down in seawater or freshwater, In a 2017 study from Bayreuth University, . A Plymouth University Research “Compostable” bags buried in the soil 27 months later still there And, “biodegradable” bags can hold groceries after three months at sea.

This cutlery is made from compostable and recyclable plastic PLA. However, most municipal organic programs do not accept compostable plastics, and most recycling programs do not accept them, so they are usually landfilled. (David Donnelly / CBC)

Bioplastics are often recyclable, but often not.

As expected, bio-based versions of recyclable plastics such as bio-PET are recyclable with regular fossil fuel-based versions of the same plastic.

PLA is theoretically Recyclable . that is Currently not accepted by most recycling programs But that may change in the future.

Bioplastics can have environmental drawbacks.

There are many studies calculated When tropical forests, peatlands, savannahs, or grasslands are converted to agriculture, growing crops to produce bioplastics generates enormous net emissions.

But bioplastics are only a small part of plastics in today’s world.

In 2019, only 0.016% of agricultural land was used to grow crops for bioplastics Estimates from European bioplastics , Which represents the European bioplastics industry.