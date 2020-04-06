Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Most businesses remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but supermarkets have been considered essential businesses for good reason.

Supermarkets in the United States have implemented safety measures during the pandemic, but officials have recommended cutting back on purchases over the next two weeks.

“The next two weeks are extremely important,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said at a press conference on Saturday. New york post. “Now is the time not to go to the grocery store, not to go to the pharmacy, but to do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe.”

So, is it safe to go to supermarkets in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic?

Although supermarkets are not the safest place at the moment due to social distancing issues, there are ways to keep customers as safe as possible when traveling to stock up on food or supplies. supplies.

Fox News collaborator Dr. Marc Siegel said on Tuesday that he preferred to constantly sanitize his hands rather than wearing gloves when traveling to supermarkets.

“Gloves accumulate germs, gloves accumulate viruses,” said Siegel. “Fox & Friends“, responding to a viewer’s question about the need to wear gloves at the grocery store.

“You will not even realize that you are touching something, you have it on your gloves, then you transfer it to your face, then you can be infected,” he said.

Siegel says that washing your hands thoroughly is the best way to disinfect yourself after making some necessary trips to supermarkets. He added that if you are wearing gloves, take them off without touching the outside with your bare hands.

These precautions come after scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA, and Princeton University have discovered that the virus can remain infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces for days.

The new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month also suggested that people could contract the virus “after touching contaminated objects”.

“Scientists have found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel “, depending on NIH.

the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said last month that there is currently no evidence of any association of food or food packaging with the transmission of COVID-19, although Siegel warned that the virus can live even more effectively. on frozen and refrigerated food containers than on products.

Although continuous hand washing is his method of avoiding spreading the virus after touching surfaces, there is still the problem of getting it from other people nearby.

“The biggest risk factor really is being around others,” said Benjamin Chapman, professor of food safety at North Carolina State University in the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one way to prevent community transmission of the virus is to wear cloth face covers in public places.

The agency previously stated that the virus can develop in people without symptoms, which means it can be spread by people interacting nearby through respiratory droplets in the air. This includes talking, coughing or sneezing – even if that person does not have a fever or has no symptoms.

“In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community transmission, “the agency said on its website.

Some supermarkets have started helping the most vulnerable on their doorstep by setting up certain hours of shopping for the elderly. Although people over 65 are now advised to stay away from stores and ask those around them to shop, according to the paper.

For those under 65, it is important to avoid shops during these hours to protect the most vulnerable. If you are not aware of these special procedures, you should contact your store’s website or call ahead.

Walmart, Kroger and other supermarkets have also installed plexiglass shields to help protect workers who deal with thousands of people every day, as well as the public.

Lauren Sauer, Director of Operations for Johns Hopkins Critical Preparedness and Response Office, recommends staying away from busy aisles and standing 6 feet from the person in front of you at the pay line.

She said to bring an alcohol-based disinfectant to the supermarket with a few disinfectant wipes, if available.

“When you walk around the store, the hardest part is passing people down the aisle,” Sauer told USA today. “Really avoid walking near people when you can.”

Sauer also said to bring an alcohol-based disinfectant to the supermarket with a few disinfectant wipes if you have one.

A typical grocery cart is about 3 feet long, which means that two carts would be the CDC’s 6-foot social distancing recommendation, according to the California Grocers Association (CGA) – which published its “Top 10 Tips for secure shopping ”last Wednesday. .

The association recommends that you only go to the grocery store when it’s essential and buy what you need for at least a week to keep people from making unnecessary trips.

The CGA also says “to inspect the products with your eyes, not with your hands” and not to bring additional people on trips if possible.

This belief was echoed by Costco, who announced it was modifying the membership policy to control the number of people in the warehouse at a time.

As of April 3, only one guest is now allowed per member.

Other tips recommended by the association include not picking up items unless you plan to buy them, and if you are using reusable bags, be sure to wash or disinfect them after each use.

However, as Siegel said, your main focus should be on hand washing. He added that fresh produce should be washed even more thoroughly once in your home.

“Convenient and safe access to food and essentials in local grocery stores is more critical than ever in these uncertain times,” said CGA President and CEO Ron Fong.

