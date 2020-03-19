San Francisco The Mayor of London Breed appeared on CNN “The Situation Room” on March 18 to respond to Jake Tapper’s viral reaction to a viral video clip showing people exercising in the city in the middle of the coronavirus trigger.

The clip showed people on the Embarcadero de San Francisco road jogging and holding hands on the first day of the city’s on-site shelter order, which provoked a severe response from Tapper.

“There you see the San Francisco rendition of a shelter in place,” Tapper said of the March 17 video clip. “First of all, we see a lot of people here who don’t distance themselves, they hold hands and walk on the street and normally I would say well done, but it’s actually a bit infuriating.”

So is it safe to run, hike, bike or walk outside in public?

Although his concerns about remoteness can be considered justified – especially during the recently enacted strict mandate in San Francisco – people in the United States are still allowed to go out and exercise as long as you keep a distance security away from others.

“Walk” and “hike” top the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s “safe activities” list as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread across the region, says the Los Angeles Times.

A spokesperson told the paper “Cycling and running are great as long as they are not in a group where there is close contact.

However, if you are sick or think you have the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise you to stay at home, except for medical care.

“Do not visit public spaces,” says the agency on its website.

If you are not sick, these activities are fine as long as you practice social distance, which helps limit the spread of the virus. This is especially important because the virus can still spread even if you have no symptoms due to its estimated incubation period of 14 days.

Social distancing is described as “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading the disease,” according to Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention. Johns Hopkins Medicine. An example of social distancing is the cancellation of events likely to attract crowds.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is spread mainly from person to person and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The agency said it spreads more frequently between people who are in close contact with each other (within 6 feet). Staying away from this space decreases your chances of getting the virus.

“The people of San Francisco are definitely allowed to go out, run, exercise, ride a bike, it’s not a vacation,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, about of the shelter mandate on site in the city. . “We want you to only go out if it is absolutely necessary for essential services. The ultimate goal is to prevent people from contacting each other, which could lead to the spread of the virus.”

The warrant – which came into effect March 17 – directs residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to leave their homes only for food, medicine and exercise, according to county officials who made the announcement.