Is the outbreak of coronavirus fatal as SARS or MERS? Mayo Clinic virologist Dr. Matthew Binnicker explains

Mayo Clinic virologist in an interview with Fox News Dr. Matthew Binnicker Description of how to compare with the new coronavirus Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Binnicker also discussed what a potential pandemic would look like in the United States, while clarifying the current testing procedure.

COVID-19 like pneumonia First reported As of Friday, it had reportedly infected about 98,000 people and killed 3,383 people in about 83 countries.

Global Coronavirus Mortality Currently hovering at about 3%Said that the virus appears to be affecting more people now, while maintaining a lower mortality rate compared to the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003 and the outbreak of MERS in 2012. Was.

Binnicker said that the SARS outbreak had a mortality or mortality rate of about 10%, but the MERS outbreak killed about 35% of all infected people.

According to Binnicker, only time tells the ultimate impact of COVID-19.

“We’ve been in the epidemic for the past few months, so we’ll see how things go from next month to the next year and see what the true numbers and true mortality rates will be It needs to be done, “says Binnicker.

Regarding the study, Binnicker said that most patients with potential coronavirus have undergone molecular or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

“These tests are generally very sensitive and can detect very small amounts of the virus in a patient’s clinical sample. Samples from these patients include throat swabs, swabs from Barrack’s knees, There is a lower respiratory sample, “he explained.

“In the future, we are interested in developing blood-based tests that actually look for antibodies, and hope that antibodies will come out in the coming months,” said Binnicker.

“And they will actually be important to determine how many people [in] The population is [WHO’s] It produced antibodies against the virus, “Binnicker continued. “But for now, it’s a molecular test to detect the virus in a patient’s respiratory sample.”

Most coronavirus tests currently performed in the United States are sent to Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and some state public health laboratories. However, shipping times may prove to be problematic in making quick and potentially life-saving diagnoses.

“Once the samples actually arrive at those test labs, the tests themselves can be performed in a matter of hours. The time it takes to get back is increasing, “says Binnicker. “So doctors have heard reports from 24 hours to a few days or a week to get back the report.

“But what we’re starting to see now is next week. You’ll see reference laboratories and hopefully other clinical laboratories offering molecular tests,” he continued. “And as more tests begin to run, we hope that those results will reach doctors in a much shorter time.”

Ultimately, Binnicker hopes that “the results will be the same day the doctor meets the patient.”

About his thoughts on whether the coronavirus is transmitted Potentially classified as a pandemic, Binnicker said, his opinion was consistent with the latest WHO ruling.

“I think the outbreak of COVID-19 should remain vigilant and we need to be aware and working on a solution to this outbreak. However, I believe that the World Health Organization classifies it as a pandemic. I agree with the decision, “he said. “Pandemic Infectious diseases are events that actually spread to large numbers of people around the world in most countries.

“The best way is to compare to the 2009 H1N1 outbreak, so in 2009, about 16 million people in the United States were infected with the H1N1 influenza virus, and CDC found that about 12,000 people in the United States Presumed to have contributed to his death, “said a virologist. “And today, by contrast, COVID-19 has infected about 100,000 people worldwide and killed about 3,000 people worldwide.

“Yes [the] “ The pandemic of COVID-19, we hope we can’t get there … because millions of people will be infected and even more dead, ” he concludes. Was. “So I think the whole healthcare community is committed to working as hard as possible to prevent it from happening.”