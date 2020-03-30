Is your coronavirus prevention mask considered medical waste?

Although health officials insist that the general public does not need to wear surgical masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid contracting new coronavirus, millions of people have emptied store shelves in search of equipment. But once you are done with your disposable equipment, is it considered medical waste or can it be taken out with regular garbage?

“A mask worn by the public is considered normal household waste,” Brad Wright, vice president of health care solutions at Covanta, a waste management company, told Fox News. “Post-consumer waste in a clinical environment like a hospital when PPE as a mask is used and then removed is generally disposed of in the hospital environment as medical waste, which is regulated differently from normal household waste.”

GEORGIAN MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED CORONAVIRUS FEEDBACK PROGRAM

However, if you or someone in your household contracts COVID-19, you can take steps when throwing away contaminated products to keep others safe. Wright said these products include masks, gloves, handkerchiefs or other contaminated single-use materials. The sheets, however, can be washed as usual.

“Generally, guidelines are provided by the communities in which people live,” said Wright. “If they are in a situation where there is COVID-19 in the house, or if the house is self-isolated from the expected exposure, the person must practice appropriate hygiene before removing the mask, and remove the mask and any other PPE and everything should be placed in a bag. This bag must be attached and hermetically sealed, and placed in a sturdier garbage bag before this material is placed for collection. “

FEDERAL AGENCIES ARE ADVISED OF FAN SHORTAGES FOR ALMOST TWO DECADES

According to Wright, this can help protect workers who collect garbage, as well as protect other members of the household from possible spread.

“We must all play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Wright. “To reduce cross-contamination, clean the handles of your trash can with a disinfectant before and after garbage day. Also, double your trash so that the men and women who collect your trash are safe. “

In a medical context, however, the process is entirely different.

“Healthcare facilities that have COVID-19 patients in isolation, some of them separate the equipment and make sure it is in the correct double bag before being placed in the containers of medical waste, then these containers are labeled as COVID-19 material so that the companies supplying medical waste know what the material is, “said Wright.

“This COVID-19 contaminated material is considered a” Category B “infectious substance by the CDC, OSHA and DOT, and can be managed like other normal regulated medical waste, but some facilities take extra precautions to ensure that it is placed in a double bag, then packaged accordingly and labeled COVID-19 so that everyone, including medical waste collection companies and treatment companies that handle the materials, such as Covanta , understand what the material is. “

Wright stated that the equipment is then routed to a waste management facility authorized to handle the equipment. For Covanta, which has three of these facilities that are equipped to handle medical waste, the material is destroyed in combustion chambers controlled at 2000 degrees F.

PONENT ZERO CORONAVIRUS IN NEW YORK IS OUTSIDE THE HOSPITAL, SAYS CUOMO

“In our facilities where we receive regulated medical waste, we have extensive standard operating procedures to ensure that the equipment is managed very safely and destroyed in a very secure manner,” said Wright.

And as the number of cases in the United States nears 150,000, Wright said an increase in the amount of COVID-19 contaminated medical waste that needs to be picked up is already evident.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“As the virus spreads, there is certainly some potential for communities who may need additional services to ensure that all materials infected with COVID-19 are collected and disposed of,” he said, adding that countries like China and Italy also used energy waste. facilities that have used high temperatures to effectively destroy materials.

Covanta is already receiving COVID-19 medical waste at one of its energy recovery facilities in the northwest.