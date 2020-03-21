Isn’t love essential? Windsor-Detroit couple prepare for border restrictions

For many people living in the Windsor, Ontario area, the Canada-US border is nothing more than an imaginary line. They pass through it regularly for work, shopping, dating, entertainment – or to see loved ones.

But with tighter passage rules coming into play Friday at midnight amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-United States couple wonders how long it will take before they meet again.

“It’s probably going to last a month and we won’t see each other. IPad and FaceTime are all we’re going to get for now,” said Liz Girard, who lives in Windsor. “I’m not too happy about that – it’s kind of my vacation home up there.”

A partner of Girard for seven years, Mike Lefrancois, lives and works in the metropolitan region of Detroit. The two usually spend weekends together. But last weekend, Lefrancois said something unusual had happened to him on his way back to Michigan.

LISTEN | Listen to Girard and Lefrancois at CBC Radio’s Windsor Morning:

They say that absence makes the heart softer. This saying will be put to the test for some local couples now. With border restrictions taking effect this evening, “non-essential” travel will be prohibited. This will keep some lovers apart for an unknown period of time. Tony speaks with Liz Girard, a woman from Windsor, and Mike Lefrancois, her boyfriend from Michigan. 8:23

“I crossed the border on Monday morning with regular commuter traffic … I stopped and something went out a bit,” said Lefrancois, holder of a NEXUS card, a program that allows him to go through customs quickly.

“[The border officer] open the window and wonder where I was, and I told her. He started talking only about restricted trips and essential trips. He suggested that if I wanted to come back to Michigan, I should stay in Michigan and not come back.

“I said, ‘Nobody said anything to the news.’ And I went to their website and there was nothing.

“We were two days ahead of what was going to happen.”

An agreement to close the Canada-US border on all non-essential travel will take effect at midnight Friday. The border will also remain open to trade and commerce to ensure a stable supply chain of goods.

The unprecedented move comes as the two countries try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected thousands of people worldwide and disrupted economies.

According to a statement from the United States Department of Homeland Security, the agreement will allow people to cross the border for medical purposes and to attend educational or work facilities, and includes exemptions for emergency response and health. public.

Diplomats, other people traveling on government business and the military will also be exempt from travel restrictions.

“In fact, I took leave two weeks ago today to be able to go and spend a long weekend – and now it’s not happening,” said Girard. “Lots of phone conversations and FaceTiming. That’s all we’re going to have.”

It is currently unclear when the Canada-US border may reopen for non-essential travel.