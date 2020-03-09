Israel apparently removes potential quarantine requirement for certain U.S. states, according to new steps that will apply to `` all countries ''

Israel Sunday back coronavirusMigration travel restrictions planned for some US states as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Vice President Mike Pence‘responded to the disease and said any new restrictions on travelers entering the country would apply to those from “all countries”.

Several catches had previously said Israel is considering a mandatory quarantine for those traveling to Israel from New York, California and Washington state. But Haaretz Netanyahu’s relatives reportedly pressured health ministry officials to avoid issuing new regulations for travelers from America on Sunday. The saga continued on Sunday evening when Netanyahu welcomed the handling of the coronavirus by the United States, while apparently saying that the nation would not target the United States – or any of its states – for travel restrictions.

“I wanted to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for their extraordinary cooperation with Israel,” said Netanyahu in remarks posted on the Israeli Prime Minister’s Facebook account. “They may be the best people in the world when it comes to this: Deborah Birx we spoke to today, the CDC leaders. They are exceptional people.”

STAYING OUT OF CRUISE VESSELS, AIRPLANES IN CASE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION, A HEALTH OFFICIAL WARNS HIGH-RISK TRAVELERS

He continued: “Regarding the issue of the imposition of a quarantine requirement, first of all, we are taking action as we understand it and according to our needs, and everyone accepts it, clearly the United States Also united, “he said. “We see a big increase in many other countries and have come to the conclusion that if we have to take other measures, it will in fact be applied to all countries. There is no reason to do it in a way modest.”

Israel and the United States maintain friendly relations under the administration of President Trump, the United States relocating their embassy in Jerusalem – a decision that every president has since the postponement of Bill Clinton – and the two countries have worked closely on a possible peace plan with the Palestinians, releasing a frame for a two-state solution in January.

Netanyahu said his government has been deliberating on travel or health restrictions to fight the coronavirus and will continue to do so on Monday, including during a discussion with US officials. Any action would come on Monday.

“We discussed it at length today and we will also discuss it this evening,” Netanyahu said on Sunday. “The head of the NSC is holding follow-up consultations with professionals, also tomorrow morning, and we will make a decision tomorrow.”