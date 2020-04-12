Israeli President rejects bid to form new government, holds possible 4th election

President of Israel Sunday rejected a request from the leader of the blue and white party Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government.

President Reuven Rivlin’s announcement means that Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday evening to conclude a power-sharing agreement. If that fails, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

Gantz asked for the extension to Rivlin on Saturday night, saying it was close to a deal with Netanyahu. But in response, Rivlin said that the extension would not be possible under “current circumstances”.

Last month, Gantz was commissioned to form a government by Rivlin, after a narrow majority of lawmakers said they had supported him to become Prime Minister. But in a sudden about-face, Gantz announced later that he would rather try to form an “emergency” government with the Likud of Netanyahu to deal with the country. coronavirus crisis.

Since then, negotiations on a power-sharing agreement between Gantz and Netanyahu seem to have stalled. At the same time, Gantz’s Blue and White alliance has fragmented, leaving him with a reduced version of his original party and few viable options.

The crisis has breathed new life into Netanyahu, who is threatened with appearing on serious corruption charges.

Last month, the justice minister chosen by Netanyahu shut down the justice system, delaying the prime minister’s trial until at least May. And by persuading his rival to seek a unity deal, Gantz has put on hold plans to pass legislation that would have prevented Netanyahu from becoming prime minister in the future. With tattered blue and white and the lapse of time, it is unclear whether Gantz can revive his legislative agenda.

In a statement, Blue and White said negotiations are underway. He quoted Gantz as telling Netanyahu that he remained committed to the deals they had already made, in the hope of “forming the national emergency government that the country wants and needs”.

Rivlin’s office said it made the decision after also speaking to Netanyahu. He noted that Netanyahu had not indicated that an agreement was near. He said he would reconsider if the two parties together asked for an extension in order to finalize an agreement.

Netanyahu’s Likud party issued a statement asking Rivlin to give Netanyahu the opportunity to form his own coalition. This would give him an additional month to continue entering into a deal with Gantz, but from a much stronger negotiating position.

If Netanyahu can win the support of a majority of legislators in the 120-seat parliament, then he would have the opportunity to form a government. After recruiting a defector from the opposing camp, Netanyahu currently enjoys the support of 59 lawmakers. He needs two more to get a majority.

But if Netanyahu is unable to do so, the Knesset, or parliament, would then have 21 days to choose an alternative prime minister. Failure to agree on a candidate would plunge the country into its fourth consecutive election in just over a year.