“It breaks my heart”: Doug Ford’s stepmother at the Toronto nursing home with an epidemic of COVID-19

A woman living in a long-term care home in Ontario, home to 200 seniors, including the Premier’s stepmother, confirmed what residents’ relatives fear most: basic care needs are not met. not satisfied during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s a crisis here. It’s terrible,” said a resident of Toronto’s West Park long-term care home. “People have been in their wet clothes since last night … I’ve never … never seen it that bad.”

The CBC agreed not to identify the resident because she feared retaliation from already overworked and overworked staff.

With deaths in long-term care homes across the country skyrocketing, family members told the CBC that they were not only worried about the deadly virus, but about care. They feel left in the dark and helpless being unable to visit or help the care of their loved ones.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says province is “ready to do anything” to protect residents of long-term care homes after COVID-19 outbreaks. 1:01

West Park long-term care home, managed by Extendicare, has killed at least five people with COVID-19. Ten other residents and 14 staff members tested positive for the virus. It also houses the mother-in-law of the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Ford voiced its own concerns on Monday.

“It breaks my heart to watch [my wife] Karla is standing outside the window in tears, “he said.” And there are thousands of families in the same position, wishing to be able to enter it and help their loved one. “

“We are neglected”

According to the resident, home workers could use any help they can get.

“I screamed for an hour and a half for help last night. No one came,” she said. “There is a nurse who does two full floors [and] 120 residents … how are you going to take care [of] drugs for 120? “

The West Park long-term care home in Toronto has killed at least five people with COVID-19. Ten other residents and 14 staff members tested positive for the virus as family members and residents are concerned about the staffing levels in the facility. (David Common / CBC News)

The source said that during the day there could only be one personal support worker (PSW) caring for 20 residents and one nurse for 40. She said that they generally had triple this amount or more.

She said it poses a challenge at mealtimes; although she is able to feed herself, many others need someone to feed them individually, which can take hours.

“We are neglected here.”

The resident said that because she had a cognitive conscience, she was able to at least communicate that she needed help. But she feels guilty that those with cognitive impairment like dementia may be given less priority.

“I [feel] so guilty, “she said.” I need help too, but other people need it just as much – even worse … It breaks my heart because they are just helpless.

Society says it is going ‘to extraordinary lengths’

Matt Lamb, the executive director of the West Park long-term care home, said he will now test everyone at home for COVID-19, so the number of positive cases will likely increase in the coming days.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these residents,” Lamb told CBC in a statement. “Unfortunately, we anticipate that we may experience more casualties before the end of the pandemic.”

A spokesperson for West Park Long-Term Care said it will now test everyone at home for COVID-19, so the number of positive cases will likely increase in the coming days. (David Common / CBC)

Lamb said West Park is taking all necessary infection control measures to limit the spread of the virus and that they have recruited additional staff to meet the needs of residents.

“Our staff at the West Park Long Term Care Center, with the support of our colleagues at Extendicare Assist, have made extraordinary efforts to continue to provide quality care to our residents in difficult circumstances.”

West Park is managed by Extendicare, one of the largest long-term care home chains in Canada. According to their website, Extendicare owns and manages at least 118 homes in almost all provinces.

The resident living at home said that she thinks management could do better. She wants to see more help for staff who she says “work very hard” and “can’t keep up”.

“Extendicare, they have money,” she said. “Hire a dozen additional workers, at least until the end of the epidemic.

“I’m not going to buy them an excuse.”