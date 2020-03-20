Italian Olympic gold medalists offer grim vision of coronavirus-affected region: “It’s a war at home”

Two Italians Olympic gold medalists cast a grim look at one of Europe’s hardest hit regions coronavirus pandemic.

Sofia Goggia and Michela Moioli are in detention inside the Bergamo area in northern Italy, which is struggling to track the coronavirus. Goggia won a gold medal in skiing and Moioli in snowboarding and they both lobbied for Milan-Cortina to successfully host the 2026 Olympics.

“It’s a war at home,” Moioli, whose grandmother died after being infected with the virus, told The Associated Press on Friday. “The city is completely deserted. The only sounds you hear are church bells ringing for the dead and ambulances. Outside the cemetery, the coffins are stacked because there is no one to bury them. Each family has at least one person with coronavirus ”

Moioli’s grandfather is in intensive care because he also fights against the virus.

Goggia has been on social media to share what life is like inside the blocked nation.

“Hospitals, especially in the Bergamo area, are on the verge of collapse,” she wrote on Instagram. “The thought that so many elderly people are having such difficult days breaks my heart. They face a devastating feeling of loneliness and discouragement. We must be resilient. “

Goggia also tweeted what she saw and heard from her apartment – it was a photo of military trucks carrying bodies.

Mioli had won a victory in the last snowboard cross race of the season in Switzerland before learning that her grandmother had died.

“The funeral lasted only five minutes. We didn’t even have time to reunite the family, ”said Mioli. “Now we pray for Grandpa Antonio. When everything is finished, it will be even better to be Italian. People will be better, more selfless. “

According to the World Health Organization, Italy has reported at least 35,700 deaths and at least 2,900 deaths.

