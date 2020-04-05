Italian PM: “All conflicts in the world should end” during the global pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on the nations of the world to put aside their differences and unite against a common “powerful and invisible enemy”: the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte said his country agreed with the suggestion of UN Secretary General António Guterres for a “global ceasefire” at the moment, noting the strategic advantage of uniting its strengths.

ITALY APPEARS TO FLATEN CURVE, DATA SHOWS

“[I]t crucial, the cohesion and cooperation of our democracies and strategic, international collaboration; and it is also strategic that all conflicts in the world end, “Conte told NBC.Meet the press“Sunday. Italy firmly supports the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire. It is time for all parties and conflicts to end fighting.

Guterres said on Friday that warring parties in 11 countries had responded positively to his call for a global ceasefire to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but turning words into peace is extremely difficult and fighting has intensified in major conflicts, notably in Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan.

He called on all governments, groups and people of influence “to urge and put pressure on fighters around the world to lay down their arms”, saying that the need is urgent because “the COVID-19 storm” is coming now in all conflict zones.

The UN chief said the call was “resounding” around the world, citing growing support for the ceasefire from 70 countries, civil society, religious leaders, including Pope Francis, and more than a million people in an online petition organized by Avaaz.

At the same time, new data suggests that Italy’s efforts to fight coronaviruses ultimately seem to be paying off. From the institution a national lockdown on March 9, the nation experienced a slowdown in its daily increase in the total number of cases.

Before March 9, Italy experienced an almost constant daily increase of around 24%. From 3/30 to 4/2, the average daily increase in the total number of cases only increased by 4.2%, compared to an average of 7.1% the previous week.

Peter Aitken and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.