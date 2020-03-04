Italian sporting event on empty stadium during coronavirus pandemic

Italian official On Wednesday, all sporting events next month will take place in an empty stadium, Coronavirus.

This measurement is Italian soccer league The calendar will be fully resumed this weekend after a week delay.

Italy is Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak in Europe. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 are infected with COVID-19.

New legislation of the Italian government requires that all sporting events nationwide be held in closed rooms until April 3. Schools and universities Ordered to close Until March 15th.

Giuseppe Conte posted a 5-minute video Facebook pageHe said that the law is a way to reassure people and ensure “responsible behavior.”

He said banning the crowd at sporting events would help “prevent further opportunities for infection.”

The governing body of the Italian football league has not yet announced a revised schedule, but it has been reported that six Serie A football matches postponed last week will take place this weekend.

Inter’s match against Sampdoria was one of four to be postponed last weekend. And club chairman Stephen Chan insults Serie A president Paolo dal Pino in an Instagram post responding to how the Italian league is handling fallout from a virus pandemic Face disciplinary action.

Intel’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta also publicly criticized the league, but by Wednesday the temper seemed calm.

“Playing in an empty stadium may be the only way to continue the league to the end, in light of the restrictions the government has correctly indicated,” said Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Rome. Following a meeting at Serie A headquarters, the law was announced.

Four Match of Serie A We proceeded over the weekend with fans participating in areas that were not affected by the measures controlling the outbreak.

Sunday legislation has extended the suspension of all sporting events in the epicenters of the Italian epidemic, Veneto, Emilia Romagnan and Lombardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.