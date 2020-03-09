Italy overtakes South Korea in coronavirus cases, second after China

As the coronavirus the epidemic is spreading worldwide, Italy is now epicenter # 2, exceeding South Korea.

In Italy, there are 7,375 cases across the country, an increase of 1,492 from the previous day, reports shown.

The number of deaths also increased from 233 to 366.

Italy has now recorded more virus cases than any country, but China, where the disease has apparently receded.

Italy took a page from China’s game manual on Sunday, trying to lock up 16 million people – more than a quarter of its population – for almost a month to stop the relentless march of the new coronavirus Europe.

Weddings and museums, cinemas and shopping centers have all been affected by the new restrictions, which have concentrated on a strip of northern Italy, but disrupted daily life across the country. Confusion reigned after the announcement of the quarantine, residents and tourists from Venice to Milan trying to understand how and when the new measures would take effect. Travelers piled on board trains reserved for standing people, tucking their faces into scarves and sharing disinfectant gel.

Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree for the prosperous north of the country on Sunday. Venice and Milan, Italy’s financial hub, have been locked. The extraordinary measures will remain in place until April 3, officials said.

Tourists from the region, including those from abroad, were free to return home, officials from the Italian Ministry of Transport said, noting that airports and train stations remained open.

the Pope, who was sick, detained his Sunday blessing by video rather than in person, even if it was not directly affected by the lock. He described feeling like he was “in a cage”.

Italy has closed all museums and archaeological sites, even those far from the closed area. The northern regions affected by the Sunday decree have closed cinemas and ski slopes.

Restaurants across Italy were expected to keep customers away from each other.

the Vatican Museums have been closed, including the Sistine Chapel, which is another blow to the Italian tourism industry. Alitalia, the Italian airline that was already suffering financially from the virus, on Monday suspended all national and international flights from Milan Malpensa airport.

