Ithaca Hospital Transports Dozens of Employees to New York City to Fight Coronavirus

Hospital workers in the big heart of a small town in central New York head to Big apple on a road trip of over 200 miles to help a hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Cayuga Health in Ithaca sent doctors, nurses and other staff on two buses provided by nearby Cornell University Wednesday morning to help the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York.

“Our challenge in Ithaca is before us, it is in our future, but today, our brothers in New York are in urgent need of help and assistance because the peak of this disease is upon them”, said Dr. Marty Stallone, the hospital’s president and CEO, standing under a banner that said “Heroes work here” before the team leaves.

“You are answering this call,” he said to the crew.

The 51-person team was chosen from over 100 volunteers who responded to an urgent call for help from Governor Andrew Cuomo, Syracuse.com reported. They will receive their normal salary, bonuses and accommodation and other costs will be covered by the hospital.

Dr. David Evelyn, vice president of medical affairs for Cayuga, told the media that officials hope that some of the mission costs will be reimbursed by the state or the federal government.

But, she said, “our primary mission is to help patients and we feel compelled to do so.”

Hospital and university officials urged the local community to give the medical team a enthusiastic sending – while maintaining a responsible social distance of at least 6 feet and by wearing protective masks.

Thompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has offered to help get buses out of town, the hospital said, and officials from Watkins Glen International Racecourse have followed the procession out of town. NASCAR official rhythm car.

“You are all here this morning, with your suitcases and your scrubs, you are responding to the call of New York, your New York compatriots and your professions,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack, when sending. -off via a video link.

“You are leaving your homes, you are leaving your families,” she added. “You are going into an incredibly difficult situation where you need it so much, where your help will be so much appreciated and where you can do so much good.”