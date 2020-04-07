“It’s a complicated situation”: temporary foreign workers allowed to enter Canada, but there are barriers

The federal government has authorized the temporary foreign worker program to proceed with changes to accommodate COVID-19, but employers are facing barriers to bringing workers into the country.

Some farmers and beekeepers fear that their workers will arrive too late.

Bill Termeer, owner of Moondance Honey near Sexsmith, Alberta, brings about seven temporary foreign workers from the Philippines to Canada each year to help manage his 5,000 bee colonies.

“It is very difficult for the guys to go traveling and get their papers,” said Termeer. “They just don’t have it. So I expect a shortage of workers.”

Workers usually arrive around the start of April, Termeer said, which means teams are already late. Workers must be quarantined for two weeks when they enter the country.

Termeer said it is difficult to hire locals to do seasonal work. Albertans do not want to go back to work year after year, he said.

The Canadian Honey Council is examining options to charter a plane from Nicaragua, at a cost of between $ 130,000 and $ 230,000, to bring in about 160 beekeepers, said Rod Scarlett, executive director of the council.

Canadian beekeepers should foot the bill.

“All the airlines have started to cut back on their services, so foreign workers cannot take flights from their respective countries,” said Scarlett.

“Then there were health protocols that had to be approved. And the government introduced quarantine protocols that had to be sent to other governments to be approved.”

He said that the process of obtaining work visas was stalled in some countries.

“It’s a complicated situation.”

Aerial view of some fields at Connery’s Riverdale Farms, a 242 hectare farm in Manitoba. (Connery’s Riverdale Farms Ltd.)

According to Scarlett, beekeepers in Alberta are trying to recruit about 350 workers at the moment.

“Certainly, they will seek to get Canadians to work with bees, but without skills or experience, it’s a steep learning curve.”

He said it would take two inexperienced workers and a supervisor to replace an experienced temporary foreign worker. Scarlett said it would be a “complicated and expensive business”.

Risks of replacing foreign workers

Canadian farmers bring in thousands of foreign workers every year to plant seeds and harvest crops.

According to Beth Connery, a vegetable and berry farmer in Manitoba, chair of the Canadian Horticultural Council committee, between 60,000 and 70,000 foreign workers come each year.

She said there were risks in replacing temporary foreign workers with Canadians.

Farmers are tough guys, but I heard tears in their voices. – Alan Marritt, President of Vacation World in Calgary

“What if things get back to normal and these people go back to their old jobs? And if we have crops in the fields, how will they be harvested?”

Connery brings in between 55 and 60 workers for his 242 hectare farm in Portage la Prairie, Man. About 36 workers would come for the asparagus harvest in early May.

She said her farm has already overcome several obstacles to get workers into the country, and she hopes to be able to overcome the latter in time to harvest. But she said she was concerned about the safety of workers and wanted them to stay healthy.

“They are desperate”

Alan Marritt, president of Vacation World in Calgary, has organized travel for temporary foreign workers for 37 years.

He said he had managed to get people into the country, but it was difficult. He had 106 flights scheduled for April 8, but this was postponed until April 15 and 17.

“They [farmers and beekeepers] are as patient as possible, but they are desperate, “said Marritt.” They look their whole year down the drain. “

He said all the governments involved were doing their best to bring in workers and develop protocols to keep everyone safe.

But in the meantime, farmers have to wait.

“Farmers are tough guys, but I heard tears in their voices.”

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Employment and Social Development said in an email that he works with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to process applications under the temporary foreign worker program.

Employment and social development are working to ease the “administrative burden” for employers, the statement said.

What happens if things return to normal and these people return to their old jobs? – Beth Connery, COO of Connery’s Riverdale Farms Ltd.

“No traveler, including temporary foreign workers with symptoms of COVID-19, is allowed to board international flights to Canada,” department representative Isabelle Maheu said in a statement.

In addition, travelers must isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival.

“Employers are required to pay workers during their 14 days of compulsory self-isolation after arrival.”

Justin Laurence, spokesperson for the Alberta Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said in an email that the department has asked the federal government to increase farmers’ flexibility in the risk management program of the company.

He added that the government had several financial supports for farmers, including $ 153 million in a disaster relief fund, and $ 74.7 million to help cover insurance claims and provide support. income to workers.