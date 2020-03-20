`` It's a perfect storm '': global airlines face extreme headwinds over coronavirus losses, request bailout

Two weeks ago, it would have seemed heretical.

Airlines around the world are immobilizing their international fleets, restricting domestic routes and preparing for the worst aviation industry crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“Most of the more than 800 airlines in the world will fall back if they have no income for three or four butterflies,” said Peter Harbison, president of the Center for Asia-Pacific Aviation, an Australian-based consultancy .

“It’s obvious.”

Air Canada is suspending all but six international routes, compared to 101 by the end of the month, and shaving 40 of its 53 routes to the United States.

“Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world, while understandable, nevertheless have a cataclysmic effect on the global airline industry,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and CEO of Air Canada.

German Star Alliance member Lufthansa, which includes its partner Air Canada, is suspending 90% of its flights.

“The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely it is that the future of aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid,” said managing director Carsten Spohr.

WestJet will end all international flights beginning on Sunday and reduce domestic flights by 50%.

Porter Airlines is blocking all of its flights today. Air Transat will gradually suspend its flights until April 30.

Ethiopian Airlines has just marked the first anniversary of the crash of flight 302. Like its global competitors, the company faces strong headwinds due to the coronavirus. (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

Sunwing Travel Group has canceled all southbound flights since Tuesday, but is now offering free seats, if available, to stranded Canadians trying to get home from sunny destinations.

The collapse of passenger traffic, made mandatory by government restrictions, will cause a tightening of cash; airline cash reserves are already running out quickly.

Aviation experts say the strongest airlines, many in the United States and Canada, with healthier balance sheets can probably survive, but smaller airlines could fail.

Airlines seek help

Air Canada says it will seek to save $ 500 million by cutting costs, including an indeterminate number of layoffs, deferring capital spending and taking advantage of lower fuel costs.

On Monday, nearly 60 global airlines, including Air Canada, sought collective government assistance.

“We will help the airline industry, we will help the cruise industry,” President Donald Trump said on Thursday as the administration works on a possible US $ 1 trillion stimulus and rescue package. .

The Canadian government says it is too early to define an industry-specific assistance program.

The airline crisis cuts a wider strip in the aerospace industry.

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport has closed two of its runways to make room for planes immobilized by a coronavirus.

Boeing, still struggling to recover from two fatal air accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed 346 people, is seeking government assistance.

Boeing supports a bailout of at least US $ 60 billion, “including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry,” company spokesman Gordon Johndroe said. Without significant assistance, in the coronavirus climate, the US aviation manufacturing sector could collapse, he warned.

‘Perfect storm’

Ethiopian Airlines has just marked the first anniversary of the crash of flight 302. In an interview with CBC News, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said his airline had entered “a perfect storm”.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told CBC News that his company was facing a “perfect storm”. (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

“A perfect storm is a situation where an element of risk may not be fatal. Another element of risk may not be, but when all of the elements come together occur simultaneously. It’s a perfect storm. So unfortunately, it looks like that. “

“Perfect storm: very tragic accident with Max 8, COVID-19, and too low oil prices which is a very big problem for the African oil producing countries”, he added.

“It’s a big, big, big problem.”