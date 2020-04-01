“It’s going to be very difficult and very painful”: Oilpatch starts layoffs and cuts in oil production

After weeks of speculation about when oil should take major action in response to record oil prices, western Canadian companies are now starting to cut oil production and lay off workers.

Heavy oil prices in Alberta were hit the hardest, selling less than US $ 4 a barrel in recent days.

Bonterra Energy has started cutting oil production and expects a total reduction of around 20%, according to CEO George Fink, in an interview with CBC News. The company has already suspended its dividend for shareholders and significantly reduced the amount of capital spending it planned for this year.

“We are shutting down some oil,” said Fink. “We have put out our capex pretty well. We will not spend anything and let production volumes decrease a little.”

Bonterra Energy generally produces light sweet crude oil that sells for the “best price” according to Fink, because it is close to the value of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American benchmark. WTI recently sold for around US $ 20 per barrel.

Fink has experienced many downturns in his career in the oil sector, but said it was the worst he had seen due to the health risks.

“It’s so scary,” he said. “You have to do everything you are supposed to do and try to protect your employees.”

Bonterra Energy CEO George Fink says the company still has positive cash flows at these commodity prices and executives are looking for options to avoid layoffs. (CBC)

Athabasca Oil is also reducing oil production at Hangingstone, one of its oil sands facilities. The company “reduced output by about 50 percent to maximize the flow of funds and the liquidity of businesses,” said a statement.

Husky Energy has cut capital spending by $ 900 million this year and “reduces or stops unprofitable production where its cash flow is negative on a variable cost basis,” said spokesperson Kim Guttormson.

No production cuts have been announced at Cenovus Energy, though spokesperson Sonja Franklin said, “We are looking at all aspects of our business, including production.”

Athabasca Oil cuts production from its Hangingstone oil sands operation by 50%. (Athabasca Oil)

As oil companies cut spending, the service sector is bracing for work to dry up.

“We have an Armageddon-like situation that is about to unfold,” said Murray Mullen, CEO of the Mullen Group, specializing in transportation services.

“You are going to have a virtual foreclosure in the oil and gas industry for a period of time. It is going to be very difficult and very painful for people for an extended period of time.”

His company has started to downsize and anticipates that around half of its 6,100 employees will be laid off in the short term due to the challenges in the oil and other sectors.

There are usually seasonal layoffs at this time of year in the oilfield during a period called “spring breakup” when the ground thaws and it is often too difficult to work. With falling oil prices, some fear that these jobs will come back.

Mullen expects more companies to exit oil production as oil prices show little sign of improvement.

“You can cut costs, but if you still lose money on each barrel of oil, you have to say,” I can’t do it, “he said.

“The service industry is just going to be hammered when oil companies are forced to take the necessary steps to protect their businesses.”