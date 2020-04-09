“It’s like a big family”: at Manoir Stanstead, the staff moved in to prevent COVID-19

Mary Lou Gustin is delighted that 13 young people – and a chihuahua named Bobo – move into the retirement home where she lives, in Stanstead, Quebec.

Most of the staff at Stanstead Manor, which houses 53 seniors, are moving in for the next month.

“I love it. I think it’s the best thing in the world,” said Gustin, 83, who has lived at Stanstead Manor since 2011.

“It’s just nice to see them around me, nice to know that we have this extra protection if necessary.”

Limiting comings and goings to the residence is an additional precaution to keep COVID-19 at bay, said director Susie Adam, a registered nurse, who moved in before the threat of coronavirus was declared pandemic, well into the March.

Adam said that it was not a choice, but rather the best option for protecting residents, about half of whom are over 90 years old.

“They’re really happy,” said Adam. They have not seen their own families since March 12, when Manoir Stanstead took the precaution of prohibiting visitors.

“They miss them. So having the staff here, just like they have their family with them, they really appreciate it.”

Staff also distance themselves from family

Having staff on site gives Adam the peace of mind that everyone can stay healthy.

“I don’t do it for people to thank me, I do it because it’s me,” said Donna Rolfe, deputy director of Stanstead Manor. “These people are people and they need our help.”

It also gives staff a place to stay.

The employees of Manoir Stanstead – like many other front-line health workers – had already self-isolated from their own family members.

“It’s difficult,” said Adam. “I don’t see my children, my grandchildren and my family, but it’s the same for all seniors.”

Residents of Stanstead Manor say they are happy to have staff on site and they have created a flag to celebrate their new mascot, Bobo the Chihuahua. (Guylaine Charette / Radio-Canada)

Bobo, the new mascot of the house

Michelle Dubois, attendant at Manoir Stanstead, brought her chihuahua Bobo to live with her at home. He became a sort of pet therapist for the 53 residents. (Guylaine Charette / Radio-Canada)

Michelle Dubois was not sure she could move into the residence where she is an attendant, because of Bobo, her chihuahua, who weighs less than two kilos.

But Adam told Dubois that Bobo was more than welcome.

He has since become an ad hoc zoo therapist for residents, curling up with them when an attendant visits.

“They all wake up in the morning looking for Bobo,” said Rolfe. “He will see them all in their rooms.”

“It really was a great joy.”

Normalize the abnormal

With the kitchen and housekeeping staff also on site, said Adam, she tries to keep things as normal as possible for residents, even with physical distance.

People are now seated two at a table, instead of four in the dining room; outside service providers and volunteers are no longer allowed to enter and many activities have been canceled.

But staff try to get residents out for daily walks on the property, and there is still bingo – although physical distancing measures are in place.

“It makes them forget about this virus there and forget about being with their family right now,” said Rolfe.

The daily newsletter continues

Gustin is computerized and continues to update the families in the residence with daily reports on how everyone is doing.

She soon hopes to spend time with her boyfriend again, whom she hasn’t seen since March 14, because he doesn’t have video chat technology.

She feels isolated, but not difficult to do.

“Other people are as poor as I am,” said Gustin.

“It’s scary, you’re just wondering what’s going to happen,” she said. “So far everything is clear here, but how long is it going to be clear?”

“Just take it one step at a time, and I just hope the next hour is going to be good.”

For now, everyone is safe and healthy, said Adam. And she is relieved to have the staff there.

“It is now the safest place in town,” said Adam.