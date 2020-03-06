It’s not just a dream: turning a water tap produces electricity

Hello everyone! This is a weekly newsletter on everything about the environment, highlighting the trends and solutions that are driving us into a more sustainable world. (Sign up here Put in your inbox every Thursday)

this week:

“In-pipe power” produces electricity when people perform taps

Immigration to global cities poses environmental challenges

The fix is ​​as follows: Restoration movements are gaining momentum

It’s not just a dream: how one city generates power when performing a tap

(Shutterstock)

Although hydropower is a greener method than burning fossil fuels, large hydro dams have their own environmental concerns. You can include them Greenhouse gas emissions Flooded and decayed vegetation Kill the fish .

However, there are small sources of hydropower that have low impact. In fact, one of them is under the feet. In other words, it is a pipe through which water flows when the faucet is turned on.

Halifax is the first Canadian city to use jurisdiction electricity. In a 2014 pilot project, a turbine (essentially a counter-rotating water pump) was installed on a single pipe near Halifax. Since then, a 31 kilowatt turbine has generated nearly enough electricity each year to power 25 homes, selling it for about $ 30,000 per year.

“I think this technology has great potential,” said James Campbell, a Halifax Water spokeswoman. “On a larger scale, it is really very important.”

Campbell noted that the city’s water distribution system already had a lot of energy. “Whatever flows is always renewable resources.”

Energy comes from the fact that water is under high pressure as it flows downhill from a water treatment plant. Campbells need to relieve the pressure as they move through the system. “Otherwise, you would just blow a tap on people’s homes.”

Usually, this system relies on a pressure reducing valve that uses friction to release extra energy as heat. To gain energy is to pass water through the turbine instead. The US-based Rentricity turbine has an estimated 40-year life and has so far required little maintenance.

Ren Zamtaro, CEO and co-founder of Rentricity, said the technology was originally designed following the 9/11 attack as a way to generate emergency power using a New York City water tower. Rentricity has 15 facilities to date, most of which are located in US municipal drinking water systems, but are also expanding into industries such as agriculture.

Zammataro estimates that approximately 75% of municipal systems in North America have suitable conditions for installation. Sufficient flow and pressure generated by gravity when the water source is at a higher elevation (such as a mountain or tower).

Apart from Rentricity, at least 9 other companies Testing similar technologies worldwide Portland, Oregon ,What From Israel to the Philippines .

The challenge, according to Zammataro, is that municipalities, and especially the industry, want to pay for their systems in a short time.

Halifax in-pipe turbines were funded by subsidies and local programs, allowing small utilities to sell electricity to the grid at guaranteed rates. At these rates, Halifax Water’s $ 500,000 turbine will be repaid after 17 years of operation, without taking into account grants. However, the state’s feed-in tariff Canceled in 2015 , And other in-tube turbines are not installed.

Zammataro said that water system upgrades and expansions could be optimized for cost and efficiency if planned and designed with in-pipe turbines in mind.

— Emily Chong

Reader feedback

Share your thoughts!

What on Earth old problem I am here .

Big picture: city life

One of the biggest trends of the last century is urbanization. According to the United Nations, between 1950 and 2018, The number of people living in cities around the world has increased from 751 million to 4.2 billion . (In 2009, urban populations outpaced rural populations.) The main factor is that cities are increasingly employed. However, there are environmental considerations to accommodate more people in the concrete jungle, from power sources to maintain lighting to transportation. Glimpse here By the proportion of city dwellers In different parts of the world in 2015.

(CBC)

Hot and annoying: exciting ideas on the web

This rolling stone story Open with calm statistics: “EThis article continues to explore the historic relationship between Big Oil and Big Soda, which will help perpetuate the problems of the ocean and the plastics that are actually clogging our bodies.

The fix is ​​as follows: Restoration movements are gaining momentum

(Dag Husby / CBC)

I’ve heard the words, “They don’t make things like they used to.” At present, we have decided that the number of eco-conscious Canadians is not just increasing.

“ Many things are very easy these days, ” said Wai Chu Cheng, co-founder of RepairCaféToronto, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching people how to repair household items such as lamps, toasters, and kettles. Was. “People don’t know if they can fix it themselves, so we’ll show you how.”

The repair café holds monthly meetings and volunteers help people repair small appliances and other household items and clothing.

When the repair café began in Canada seven years ago, Calgary had only one chapter. Currently, there are 47 cafe-type organizations Nationwide We provide the same type of service for free. And Chen said more would come.

Although the cost of replacement was always a motivation to repair things, Chen stated that climate and waste concerns have raised interest, especially among young people. “The main reason for fixing things is to reuse things so they don’t go into landfills,” says Anita Neufeld, who brought a broken tape deck to a recent repair café in Toronto. Was.

For-profit companies are also at the top of the trend. Mobile Klinik, an 80 chain store that repairs mobile devices across the country, recently Ranking 12th fastest growing company in Canada. According to CEO Tim McGuire, Mobile Klinik plans to move 200 locations from coast to coast over the next three years.

According to McGuire, it is not uncommon for manufacturers to advise consumers to buy new devices instead of repairing old ones. However, many appear to be reluctant to pay for it or contribute to the waste situation in Canada.

“Returning two years ago, the average mobile phone life was about 2 1/4 years. Today, customers have been using mobile phones for more than three years and are growing every year,” said McGuire. He says.

At a recent RepairCafé event, some attendees accused manufacturers of manufacturing devices with “planned obsolescence” in mind to increase sales.

In a statement to CBC News, the Association of Consumer Electronics Manufacturers said, “ Untrained or uncertified people to repair will continue to meet various safety standards necessary to keep Canadians safe. You may not know or understand how to guarantee. “

Last year, Ontario’s MPP Michael Cotto introduced an individual membership bill that proposes requirements for manufacturers to make parts and repair instructions widely available. (It was voted on by a conservative majority government in Ontario.)

Cotto pointed out that it is a course through which the European Union Parliament passes “Right to repair“The law specifies the number of years that manufacturers must keep affordable parts available. In particular, measures to facilitate the repair of home appliances. In addition, the Washington-based Public Interest Research Group

Many Canadians refuse to wait for legislation or manufacturer action.

For example, Charmaine Iding recently went to a repair café in Toronto and repaired the phone. And she pulled the necklace while she was there. “The real problem is in design, where people continue to consume things, not to fix things, but to make things obsolete. That is the real problem.”

— Diane Buckner

Let’s keep in touch!

Are there any issues you want to address? Do you have a question you want to answer? Do you just want to share friendly words? We look forward to hearing from you. Please contact us by email [email protected].

Sign up here How to get? In your inbox every Thursday.

Editor: André Mayer | Logo Design: Sködt McNalty