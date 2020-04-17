It’s not the number of COVID-19 patients who challenge the ICUs – it’s the length of their stay

The number of COVID-19 patients expected to flood Ontario’s intensive care units has so far been more of a trickle, hoping there won’t be an overwhelming push that will push the system health beyond its capacity.

But clinicians say it’s not just the number of patients that challenges the intensive care units – it’s how long they usually stay.

While average patients spend only a few days in intensive care, COVID-19 patients often require resource intensive intensive care for a week or more, several experts told CBC News.

“It’s a battlefield mentality,” said Dr. Bram Rochwerg, site manager of the intensive care unit at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. and associate professor at McMaster University. “We all think it’s time to take action.”

Currently 254 patients are in intensive care units in Ontario, 188 of whom need a ventilator to help them breathe, according to the latest provincial data.

The overall trend is down from the peak of 264 ICU patients reported on April 9, keeping the numbers below the best scenario predicted by the province.

It is also well below the capacity currently available, which clinicians largely attribute to the suspension of thousands of elective surgeries.

Dr. Rob Fowler, Head of Trauma and Critical Care Program at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, said dozens of COVID-19 patients have passed through his intensive care unit to date and have needed care ranging from “several days to several weeks”.

“It seems that the majority need some time to overcome the disease, on average in a week or more,” Rochwerg echoed.

This contrasts with the average length of stay of three days on average for intensive care patients, according to Canadian Institute for Health Information.

These longer stays for people with COVID-19 in Ontario echo early research from abroad, said Dr. Hannah Wunsch, professor of anesthesia and intensive care at the University of Toronto.

“This has great resource implications, as it is not just about counting the number and number of patients in need of intensive care,” she said.

“It’s this multiplication of the number of days they need an intensive care bed and a ventilator, because that’s what adds up – and adds up.”

Severe cases, different media

In some ways, these longer-term cases are no different from other severe cases of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome – a form of respiratory failure characterized by rapid and generalized lung inflammation – that intensive care teams are aware of. well in treatment.

The difference is now where there used to be a mix of people with different ailments, now intensive care units face many patients with the same illness, requiring days or weeks of care.

Dr. Niall Ferguson, chief of critical care at the University Health Network in Toronto and Sinai Health, said that clinicians are closely monitoring patient responses and adjusting the principles of treatment for other respiratory conditions.

But it’s a constant challenge, noted Fowler, because not all seriously ill COVID-19 patients need the same support.

“Some people will just need oxygen, some people will need ventilation, some people will have an inflammatory response that will cause low blood pressure,” he said.

Dr. Hannah Wunsch, professor of anesthesia and critical care medicine at the University of Toronto, says that the longer-than-average stays of people with COVID-19 in Ontario echo early research from abroad. (Provided by Dr. Hannah Wunsch)

According to clinicians in Ontario, what is also becoming clear is that patients requiring a long lifespan could experience long-term consequences, ranging from mental and cognitive health problems to long physical recoveries.

“The longer you stay on ventilation, the more muscle you lose every day,” said Rochwerg.

Despite the challenges of finding the best approaches to patient care in this unprecedented pandemic, intensive care teams are settling into this new reality – which has been manageable so far.

Now, questions arise about what will happen if life begins to gradually return to normal.

No time to “breathe a sigh of relief”

What happens, for example, if hospitals slowly start to change elective surgeries, which usually requires short post-operative stays in the ICU?

Ferguson said the Toronto General, the hospital where he currently practices, generally performs four lung transplants a week, but he only knew of one reservation in the past month or so as part of efforts to scale the province to free up intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19.

“The challenge will be once we start to scale up other activities and try to find where that balance is,” he said.

Dr. Niall Ferguson, chief of critical care at the University Health Network and Sinai Health, says clinicians are closely monitoring patient responses and adjusting the principles of treatment for other respiratory conditions. (Provided by Dr. Niall Ferguson)

Experts also warn that even if patients with COVID-19 are not necessarily intensive care units, there is a staggering death toll among the elderly living in long-term care facilities who never reach the hospital.

Countless people with the symptom-free virus could also live in Canadian communities, which could fuel the spread of the disease if physical distancing measures were relaxed.

“There is a significant risk that people will see the numbers stabilize and receive the message that it is time to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Fowler.

“If we had not instituted public health measures,” he added, “there is not necessarily much to separate us from other parts of the world.”