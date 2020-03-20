ItsNotAboutYou: First Nations Gather for Seniors in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Seniors at a Wikwemikong First Nation nursing home in Ontario turn to social media to educate families and First Nations about the importance of social estrangement, self-isolation and laundering. hands in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors share their concerns to spread the message that actions across the country are aimed at protecting residents like them.

The campaign started at Wikwemikong Nursing Home, on Manitoulin Island north of Lake Huron, because administrator Cheryl Osawabine-Peltier felt that people, not only locally but globally, were not taking precautions seriously enough.

“They endanger our residents, our vulnerable population,” said Osawabine-Peltier. “I don’t think people get the message that they are not at risk, but that they can pass it on to their aunts, uncles or grandparents.”

Osawabine-Peltier stated that 80% of their current residents are First Nations, mainly from Manitoulin Island. The values ​​of the nursing home revolve around the seven teachings of the Anishinaabe grandfather.

“When I see all of our residents here, I consider them to be my grandparents. My favorite person was my grandmother, and she helped me up, that’s how I look at all of our older population, “she said. “As Aboriginal people, we always keep our elders at the highest level.”

Physical distance, but still need to socialize

Long-term care facilities and homes for the aged across the country have been ordered to ban visits since last week. But many First Nations, such as Wikwemikong, had already started taking precautionary measures to restrict visitors.

Osawabine-Peltier said the campaign includes messages like “I know you love me” and “We can Skype” to let families know that there are other ways to communicate with loved ones during the pandemic.

Residents of Wikwemikong Nursing Home have also informed their families that there are other means of communication under COVID-19 orders to ban visitors to long-term care facilities across the country. country. (Wikwemikong Nursing Home)

It’s a similar message that Peggy Mayo wants people to remember. Although physical distance is necessary, seniors still need socialization. Mayo is president of the Golden Age Club of Kahnawake, Quebec.

Like Wikwemikong, Kahnawake also restricted access to its long-term care facilities long before the province ordered a visitation ban. The community also launched a COVID-19 task force which issued guidelines for employees over the age of 70 to work from home to limit physical contact with seniors.

Mayo said that his members were very social and that being curled up at home was an adjustment for many. This is why she took the time to communicate with her most isolated members by phone and put them in contact with volunteers ready to help with pharmacy and grocery shopping.

“Every day I call at least five to ten times a day, I call various people to see how they are doing, how everything is going, thinking about them, and I hope that when it is all over, we will have it together very soon “, she said.

“It is very important that we do not forget anyone, so that they do not feel alone.”

Protect and respect seniors

Lloyd Phillips, Kahnawake’s public safety commissioner, said there were no confirmed cases in the community, although a doctor working at the local hospital tested positive for coronavirus this week. The First Nation is vulnerable to the rapid spread of the virus because their family members are close and often visit, said Phillips.

Lloyd Phillips, the Commissioner of Public Safety for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. (Jessica Deer / CBC)

“We know there will be impacts at all levels, we know there are impacts on individuals, businesses and people’s lives, but it is a requirement to protect the most vulnerable and to protect our elders, “said Phillips. “We need to take additional steps to protect our seniors, which also fits our traditions of ensuring that we respect our seniors.”

This was reflected in the decision of one of the community organizations to postpone the annual Kahnawake cultural awareness month which takes place in April.

“While discouraging, the health and safety of our seniors, our youth and the community at large is of the highest priority,” said Lisa Phillips, Executive Director of Kanien’kehá: ka Onkwawén: na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center, in a press release this week.

“Our elders as knowledge holders are our most precious resource for our language and culture and we must take our responsibility to protect them seriously.”

Cultural values

For others, the pandemic has shown a difference in Western and Aboriginal values. Courtney Skye, a researcher at the Yellowhead Institute in Toronto and a member of the Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario, said her community recognizes the intergenerational value of having seniors around.

Courtney Skye is a researcher at the Yellowhead Institute at Ryerson University in Toronto. (CBC News)

For example, seniors are a resource for language revitalization efforts, she said. They also fulfill the role of grandparents in child protection.

“Non-Aboriginal youth are still on their spring break, still partying. I don’t necessarily see that much in our communities. Our community has been very willing and understands the collective value we have and the role we all play in supporting each other, “said Skye.

“Seniors are not only valuable because they are caregivers or because they are knowledge keepers. They also just have human dignity and value themselves as people. a really strong Haudenosaunee value. “