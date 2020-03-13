Ivanka Trump works from home as a precaution after meeting an official who tested positive for coronavirus

Ivanka Trump worked from home Friday as a precaution, the White House said, after meeting with an Australian official who later tested positive for the novel. coronavirus.

The White House pointed out that Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior adviser, had no symptoms of the disease and said she did not need to self-quarantine. But the precaution comes after meeting Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton last week – who was then tested positive for the virus.

THE PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL BOLSONARO TESTS A POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“The White House knows that Mr. Dutton has tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction. The exposures of the case have been assessed and the White House medical unit has confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidelines, that Ivanka has no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine, ” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere in a statement.

“She worked from home today, as a precaution, until advice was given,” he said.

A Justice Department spokesperson said that Attorney General William Barr, who also met with Dutton, “felt fine and had no symptoms.”

“He is staying at home today and has consulted with the CDC. The CDC does not recommend that he be tested at this stage,” said spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The move comes amid conflicting reports on whether Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who contacted President Trump this weekend, has turned out to be positive.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo first told Fox News that they were doing other tests to confirm the diagnosis. But a few minutes later, he told Fox News “America’s Newsroom” that the test was negative.

“Everything is fine now,” he said.

Bolsonaro was tested after one of his assistants, who also attended meetings in Mar-a-Lago with the president and the vice-president, tested positive for COVID-19.

NATIONAL GUARD WILL DEPLOY 1,000 TROOPS IN SIX STATES IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

The Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, then called on the president to be tested and to publish the results.

The President, at this point, has not been tested for coronavirus, even after meeting people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or interacted with others who have done so.

Earlier this week, several Republican lawmakers quarantined themselves after a participant in the Conservative Political Action Conference from February 26 to February 29 informed CPAC organizers that he had tested positive.

Trump and Vice President Pence, who has been appointed to lead the official coronavirus task force, attended and spoke at CPAC. Neither of them came into contact with the sick individual, according to the White House.

Trump, however, had direct contact with Representative Doug Collins during a trip Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, and Representative Matt Gaetz visited Air Force One on Monday. Both self-quarantined.

