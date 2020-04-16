“I’ve never done anything like this before”: COVID-19 poses a new challenge for the Canadian Rangers

Within 24 hours, the master corporal. Christopher Keesic expects to receive orders to undertake door-to-door audits of more than 2,400 people living in Moose Factory, in the far north of Ontario.

It is an escalation of the work he is already doing with the Canadian Rangers to help the Moose Cree First Nation prepare for the pandemic.

“People are really worried, especially with COVID-19 being on our doorstep,” said Keesic.

“There is a little bit of fear … but that’s essentially my job. That’s why I signed up.”

The pandemic represents a new challenge for the Rangers – military reservists whose work typically includes search and rescue and response to wildfires and floods. Now they are faced with an invisible enemy who could surface at any time.

“It’s definitely a little nerve-wracking,” said Keesic. “Obviously, this is something that nobody was really prepared for, especially when it comes to this large scale … It is nothing like I have done before.”

Master Corporal Christopher Keesic of Moose Factory says his experience of responding to the pandemic with the Canadian Rangers has been enriching. (Provided / Sgt Peter Moon)

Lieutenant-Colonel Keesic is one of 117 Canadian Rangers out of approximately 700 who were deployed to 30 communities in northern Ontario as part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ initial COVID-19 response. Shane McArthur of CFB Borden.

The Rangers are one of 7,025 Class C reservists in the Canadian Armed Forces assigned to Operation Laser.

The Rangers, who will wear personal protective equipment, could be responsible for everything from community welfare checks, identification of individuals and families at risk and monitoring of essential infrastructure for transporting supplies, helping to put setting up remote clinics and supporting COVID-19 awareness programs.

The Rangers will not be involved in any law enforcement activity involving the isolation or transportation of sick or infected people, McArthur said.

“We are not the answer to all the problems there. We are part of a bigger system and a bigger team. We are the initial answer,” he said.

“We would shoot ourselves and manage our preparation and manage our availability as best we could. There are challenges to this because it is a limited amount of resources. ”

“Go teams” ready to deploy

The number of Rangers deployed is expected to increase during the operation, which McArthur says will continue until August 30.

McArthur sets up so-called “starter teams” of six to eight Rangers to react and deploy immediately to communities that currently do not have a Ranger presence.

For example, said McArthur, a team of Rangers was dispatched to North Spirit Lake, Ontario, for 15 days last fall while the community was battling a spike in addiction and the community’s water system failure. .

The Canadian Rangers will conduct home wellness checks to make sure people have what they need during the pandemic. (Provided / Joseph Hunter)

He said he had prepared two teams and made up two more.

“I know some members of the community are very concerned. They want to make sure they are supported like in the south,” said McArthur.

“I believe that with our Rangers on the ground we can help alleviate this level of anxiety or reassure them that there is a level of support we can give them as they go through this and as we progress in this crisis. “

McArthur said the Rangers are well suited to the task, as most are from the communities they serve.

The Rangers are also deployed to the Nunavik region, in northern Quebec, where there are 11 cases of COVID-19.

Canadian Rangers are well suited to responding to a pandemic, as most come from the communities they serve, said Lt. Col. Shane McArthur. (Provided / Sgt Peter Moon)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Wednesday that the Rangers will also be deployed to the Lower North Shore region in the Gulf of St. Lawrence at the request of the Quebec government.

“I would like to thank our women and men in uniform, and the families who serve alongside them, for all they do,” said Trudeau Wednesday at a press conference outside of Rideau Cottage.

“Whenever we need you the most, you’re always there for us.”

“Things can get disastrous”

In northern Ontario, COVID-19 has already struck the Eabametoong First Nation, more than 300 kilometers north of Thunder Bay.

Although there are no cases of COVID-19 at Moose Factory, an island community on the Moose River off the western shores of James Bay, it is preparing for the worst.

“I think they have the capacity to handle a single case,” said Keesic. “But things can become disastrous if they become a real epidemic.”

Keesic said he thinks Moose Factory is doing a good job of prevention.

Since the rail service stopped, the only way to get to the community is now by plane. Returning community members are subjected to 14 days of isolation, he said.

But Keesic added that more personal protective equipment is needed, as well as volunteers to conduct welfare checks and deliver food and water.

An enriching experience”

About 525 km northwest of Moose Factory in Peawanuck, Master Corporal. Pamela Chookomoolin is on standby. Its isolated Cree community, of approximately 200 people, is locked out.

Master Cpl. Pamela Chookomoolin is waiting, ready to help the Peawanuck community. (Provided / Sgt Peter Moon)

At first, Chookomoolin said she was not worried about the virus since her community is so remote, but said that she changed her mind after the Little NHL First Nations youth hockey tournament – which his son expected – had been canceled in Mississauga, Ont.

“Imagine how many people would have reported this, COVID-19, if they had caught it,” said Chookomoolin.

“Now think about it and, sacred cow – we could have gotten sick and brought him back.”

Chookomoolin is at home and takes care of his children, aged 9 and 15.

“I think I will be more useful here, I think, if something should happen,” she said. “I hope it never comes here.”

The so-called “starter teams” of six to eight Canadian Rangers are ready to react and deploy immediately to communities without their presence. (Provided / Sgt Peter Moon)

Back at Moose Factory, Keesic is available 24/7. He works with the chief and council, emergency and health services to identify needs.

Keesic said he was doing it for his six children, who are between 13 and nine months old.

“It is certainly much more rewarding in a sense that I feel like I am really starting to help the community,” he said.

“I feel like what I’m doing right now is extremely important, especially as a father and a member of the community myself. I just want to do my best to help everyone and make sure that everyone is safe during this time. ” “