J.D. Vance: ‘There is no rational public health justification for telling people that they cannot buy tomato seeds’

J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy”, joined “Tucker Carlson tonight“to speak of certain governors abusing their authority, in particular the democratic government of Michigan. Gretchen whitmer, who stopped elective surgeries but authorizes abortions.

“It’s pretty sad that things that are favored politically, like abortion, like the abortion lobby, are considered essential care. But things like heart surgeries, like joint replacements are not considered like essential surgeries, “Vance said Friday. “Obviously, that means a lot of people, frankly, are suffering and we know they are suffering in a context where most hospitals outside of New York are not submerged. And so you just have a lot of unnecessary human suffering which is really, really terrible. “

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER CONTINUED BY CERTAIN RESIDENTS FOR CORONAVIRUS ORDERS

Earlier this week, protesters gathered in the state capital to express their dissatisfaction with what they described as “excessive” quarantine.

Vance believes that Whitmer’s policies are more related to politics than public health.

“And so if you look at the list of things that you are not allowed to do in Michigan right now, like buying tomato seeds from The Home Depot, like going fishing with a motorboat, and you compare that to things that you’re allowed to do in Michigan, like getting an abortion, “said Vance. “If I’m a person living in Michigan right now, I’m wondering if these restrictions relate to public health or whether they relate to who has a political line with the governor. And unfortunately I think for some of these questions when we know the reply.”

The author tore up Whitmer’s government, saying it does not help the situation.

“In the end, there is no rational public health justification for telling people that they cannot buy tomato seeds on the one hand, but they cannot buy marijuana on the other hand where they can have an abortion, “said Vance. “And I think our leaders have to wonder not only if these orders have a moral sense. This is, of course, a very important question. But yes, do they do governance in a way that makes it easier for people follow the guidelines on social distancing? “

“And if they don’t, then what’s the point of it all?” Vance asked. “If we make it harder for good, honest citizens to follow the rules we try to make them follow?”