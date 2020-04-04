Jai Chabria: Coronavirus Focuses on Trump and Makes Biden Invisible in Reports

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Many voters have experienced entering the voting booth and remembering that a local incumbent has a opponent. There is a vaguely recognizable name on the ballot, but there is little memory of this candidate running a kind of campaign. Could 2020 be the first presidential campaign where voters think alike of a major party candidate?

The re-election efforts of the incumbents are largely referendums on their previous performances. But challengers have the opportunity to gain media, frame stories and hold the manager accountable.

Coronavirus climate threatens to make former vice president Joe Biden a complete non-factor.

BIDEN IS LEADER IN THE GENERAL ELECTIONS MATCHUP BUT THE ELECTORS ARE MORE COMMITTED: POLL

Although he is widely known, the former vice-president still has the burden of telling voters what he will do to improve their future – you know, that vision.

Even before the media spread a wall-to-wall coronavirus, the Democrats were in trouble. Their decision to call their base and hold one congressional hearing after the other allowed them to be viewed by many voters as the wolf-crying boy. All the while, even as they led a competitive primary, the message that the Democratic Party wanted to send to the American people backed down from the often feigned indignation emanating from the Capitol Hill courtrooms.

More Opinion

As segments of the economy boomed, the American people began to feel better in the future. President Trump’s approval rate was increasing, and more importantly according to Gallup, American satisfaction with the way things were going in our country peaked at 15 years in February. Believing that your county is on the right track often turns out to be good news for an incumbent.

Obviously, faced with a public health crisis and an economic downturn, the dynamics have changed. What won’t change, however, is Biden’s inability to connect with the American people and argue that they can do better than the current occupant of the White House.

Already, since the nation became aware of COVID-19, the former vice-president has been almost non-existent. And while the press is constantly debating President Trump’s handling of the crisis, his challenger is unable to intervene in a meaningful way.

It is not a great feat to recognize that rallies are important to Donald Trump. Until he can host these massive gatherings again, he will leave one of his greatest campaign assets on the table. But the last foreign candidate of 2016 now benefits from all the advantages of the White House in 2020.

Normalcy is much more important to Democrats. Without the smooth running of a campaign, they will not be able to create opportunities to be covered by the media or spread a relevant message.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

It is also likely that the national conventions will be considerably modified in their presentation. While a Zoom meeting becomes normal for most working Americans, a variant of this practice cannot meet the needs of national parties.

Despite all their shortcomings, conventions are still opportunities to energize a candidate’s base and send him home ready to work for the vision he has heard. The president, however, still has the bully’s chair, and that president knows how to use it like no one before him.

Who knows what the landscape will look like during the fall campaign? We may be in a situation of continued social distancing. This will undoubtedly increase the stakes of the debates. But, it will primarily be a campaign on how Americans in a few swing states think of the President and his ability to affect and protect their economic future. It will have little to do with the campaign the Democrats will try to pursue in a media environment that has little time for their message.

It is an uncomfortable space for the campaign of a challenger to occupy – that of a protest candidate hoping that a sufficient number of Americans will see it as a repository of votes against an outgoing candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campaigns can always raise more money. Campaigns can always knock on more doors (or whatever the virtual equivalent of it). And campaigns can always buy another negative publicity. What campaigns cannot do is reclaim time. The election will take place in November, and every day Joe Biden is unable to express a vision of why he deserves our vote, it is another day when Donald Trump manages to control the story.

Maybe when the voters enter the voting booth, they will want an alternative. Joe Biden may very well be the next president of the United States, but it is entirely conceivable that it has nothing to do with his campaign.