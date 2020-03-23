James Bond actress takes stock of health after coronavirus diagnosis

Olga Kurylenko, a model of Ukrainian descent who played alongside Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace,” announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had fully recovered from the coronavirus.

She told her disciples that she spent most of her time in bed for the first week after her diagnosis of fever and headache. The second week, she said that a “mild cough” appeared and that she still felt very tired. She said that at the end of the second week, she was feeling much better.

“I’m fine! And now, I’m taking this time to think about a lot and spend my time with my son,” she posted.

The actress joined a growing list of international celebrities who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The triggering of COVID-19 sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and killed more than 14,000, with thousands of new cases confirmed daily. The death toll in the United States has risen to 471, while infections have exceeded 35,000.

The coronavirus, for the most part, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also announced that they have a coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson were filming in Australia an untitled biopic by Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The news of their diagnosis came after a tumultuous few days for the entertainment industry after the COVID-19 outbreak. Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals have been delayed while the south by the southwest [SXSW] was canceled completely.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Likewise, the release date of “No time to die“, the next James Bond film has been pushed back to November.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Nate Day and Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report