James Woods slams Alyssa Milano on an anti-gun tweet: “Buy more ammo!”

Conservative actor James Woods was quick with a reply Thursday after thespian comrade on the left Alyssa Milano decried the recent surge of gun sales in the USA.

“The Americans bought more than 2 million firearms in March 2020, more than a million more than the same period last year,” wrote Milano, who supports Joe BidenPresidential campaign.

Link weapons statistics coronavirus epidemic, Milano then shared his advice on how the public should handle the crisis.

“We need to protect each other by getting away from society and washing our hands and not carrying dangerous firearms in our homes,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge and #NoRA .

In response, Woods suggested that some gun buyers may have very pragmatic security reasons when planning their gun purchases.

“Thank you for the reminder,” Woods wrote to Milano retweeting his message. “When the looting begins, always be ready. Buy more ammo! “

Burglaries on the rise

Some recent information seems to support Woods’ concerns.

With many closed businesses and Americans struggling to find the items they need in the midst of the epidemic, reports of burglaries and other crimes have hit the headlines.

In California, Stanislaus County authorities said this week that 10 suspects have been charged with looting, which refers to thefts that occur during emergency situations.

According to Modesto police, a man and a woman were recently seen in the parking lot of a store pushing a basket containing about $ 400 of items for which they would not have paid, Modesto Bee reported. The woman was arrested, but the man remained at large.

In another incident, police arrested two men who allegedly broke into surrounding businesses to gain access to ATMs at a Wells Fargo Bank branch, the Bee reported.

In New York, police said burglaries at business addresses had increased 75% since March 12, when Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Seattle has seen burglaries increase by 21%, including a peak of 87% in the downtown area of ​​the city, police said recently. radio station KTTH-AM.

Growing crime and growing anxiety – such as that caused by the coronavirus pandemic – often lead to increased gun sales, gun store owners recently told Fox News.

“Firearms are a psychological symbol of security in times of uncertainty,” Dennis Santiago, California-based firearms instructor and financial risk analyst, said last month. “People will gravitate towards them. They do not acquire them to use them. They buy them, hoping they won’t have to. “

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this story.