Jana Kramer defends international travel during coronavirus epidemic

Jana Kramer defends.

The 36-year-old singer-actress went to Instagram to announce that she is traveling to film a movie – and to defend herself preemptively.

“Canada left tomorrow for almost a month to film a film,” said Kramer in an Instagram article. “And the whole family comes with ….. what are the good things to do with the children of Ottawa and Quebec?!?!?”

She continued: “(I am also aware that people say to stay inside and not to leave, but I have to film and do my work and I just said on the phone with my producer that everything is for the moment ). “

The photo was a simple selfie taken by Kramer wearing a white turtleneck, oversized orange sweater and blue jeans. Her look was completed with simple brown boots.

Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin share two children, daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 15 months.

The “One Tree Hill” star then shared several videos on her Instagram story to defend her choice to travel.

“For all the hatred I’m getting right now on my departure feed # 1, I’m not just like going on vacation,” she said. We weekly. “I’m going to film a film. I understand that other productions have stopped, but where I’m going, apparently, there is no case. Everything is fine.”

She added, “I also know that if I don’t show up, I could be prosecuted.”

Kramer assured his fans that the film “will not put me and my family in danger” and that she takes the epidemic “very seriously”.

“At the moment, I am in good health and my family is in good health,” she said.

The epidemic has had a widespread effect on the entertainment industry, as the production of several movies and TV shows has been postponed.

More recently, the Academy of Country Music Awards have been postponed from its date of April 5.