Jane Seymour, 69, says she doesn’t edit her swimsuit photos on Instagram: “It’s just me there”

At 69, Jane Seymour feels more confident than ever.

The British actress, who likes to show off her steamy swimsuit shots on Instagram, insisted that she didn’t edit them for her followers.

“I’m not editing any of these photos, it’s just me over there,” said former Bond girl. People magazine Tuesday. “You can see it in the waterfall, I certainly didn’t put on hair and makeup and I didn’t do anything about it. I was splashed by a very serious waterfall.”

Seymour told the store that there was really no secret behind his glowing confidence. Instead, she told other women to maintain balance in their lives.

“I felt that there are a lot of people I know who are giving up,” she said. “They have babies and they say,” OK, I’m done worrying about how I look and stay in shape. “And then I think they think people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that.

“I think I wanted to show people what would happen if you just went on a very simple diet like me, where you don’t follow any specialty diet, you eat as sensitive as possible, all in moderation.”

When it comes to staying in shape, Seymour told the store that she prefers a Mediterranean diet full of fish, nuts and vegetables. Seymour is also a big supporter of a no-frills skin care regimen.

“I exfoliate really, really well,” she said. “Then I use Crepe Erase – and I tend to use a lot. I love it and put it in the usual places – on my chest, my arms, my legs and even my face. This is to plump this skin and allow it to reset too. “

When Seymour turned big 6-9 on February 15, she revealed her youth secrets for Fox News.

“I know no one believes it, but it’s true … I eat reasonably, but not on a crazy diet,” said the former. “Dr. Quinn” said the star at the time. “I train, but I don’t do anything insane, because I have hurt myself over the years and I know what my body can and cannot do. That’s basically it.

“I recently lost 14 pounds,” she said. “I got used to being taller. Not that I was really huge or anything, but… in my family, there is type 2 diabetes. And my blood test was on the verge of pre-diabetics. I said to my doctor, “You are kidding. I am smaller than anyone I know! And he said, “Well, it’s not your fault, but if you lose at least six pounds, you will reverse the situation. So it was the first moment. And then one of my best friends … he completely reversed his with a different way of eating.

“I’m not doing anything terribly intelligent. I’m just doing an intermittent fast, but nothing huge. And I like healthy food. We grow all of our own food in the back garden. Lots of jars, which is, again, things anyone can do. Even if you don’t have a garden, you can grow things in containers and … eat everything in moderation. And because I don’t think about myself all the time – I think about something else and I have kids or grandkids and I work – it gives me the energy I need. “

Seymour also told Fox News that his fitness routine was “very sporadic” these days.

“I try to make my heart beat with brisk walking at least three times a week,” she said. “I also train with a trainer and I will do about 20 minutes on a stationary bike, the spin bike, but without spinning like crazy. I make it my own shape, usually with weights as well. So I try to do the upper body at the same time as the lower body. And then I do Pilates and Gyrotonia, which I swear. “

“So, things that are really good for my body, like the deck and the plank, I can do it anywhere in any hotel room or anywhere at any time,” said Seymour . “I don’t have to go to the gym to do really good things for my body. And after being a dancer, you have an understanding of form. So when you train, I think you are very careful to be in good shape. While some people throw themselves in the gym. If you are not in good shape, you can injure yourself. “