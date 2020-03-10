Janus, whose case ended compulsory union dues, seeks help from the Supreme Court to recover money

the applicant whose 2018 case led to a short Supreme ruling that mandatory public union agency fees for non-members were unconstitutional Now asks high court to force union this represented him in restoring part of the money he had collected before this decision.

In this most recent case, Janus v. AFSCME III, the plaintiff Mark Janus asked the union to reimburse the fees he took from his paycheck before the historic decision in his 2018 case. He claims that the decision to the Supreme Court should be retroactive, echoing other claims that have been made in federal court, including a large class action deposit in California last year.

“The Supreme Court agreed that the union that took money from non-members was wrong, but the union still has the money that it illegally seized from my pay check,” Janus said in a statement. released by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, one of the organizations handling his case.

Janus requests the return of approximately $ 3,000 in fees taken from his salary between 2013 and 2018.

“Mark Janus is just one of many public employees whose money has been illegally taken from government unions,” said Patrick Hughes, president and co-founder of the Liberty Justice Center. Liberty Justice Center is the other group working on the Janus case.

“Workers across the country are rightly asking for their money,” said Hughes. “It is time for the United States Supreme Court to address this issue and finally hold the unions accountable for their years of unconstitutional behavior.”

The District Court and the Seventh Circuit each held that AFSCME, while acting lawfully under the law of the State of Illinois to collect agency fees, was acting in good faith and did not need to reimburse Janus for money collected before winning the Supreme Court in 2018.

“Until [the Janus decision] stated the contrary, AFSCME had a legal right to receive and spend equitable sharing fees collected from non-members as long as it complied with state law … It did not demonstrate bad faith when it followed these rules, “said the seventh circuit in its opinion.

Janus disputes this argument, saying that it doesn’t matter whether or not the union believes it is following the law.

“Under Janus, a union is depriving public employees of their first amendment rights by taking their money without affirmative consent, “said Janus’s brief asking the Supreme Court to hear his case.” The intention of a union in this regard is immaterial. “

The Janus decision of 2018 prohibited the mandatory agency fees for the first amendment, arguing that the money given to the union had gone to causes and speeches with which Janus – and probably at least some other public employees – n disagreed. Unions are often important stimulants for Democrats and liberal causes.

At the time, Liberals and unions feared that banning mandatory agency fees would cause significant financial hardship for public sector unions and, possibly, a “death spiral”.

“Because unions will retain their role as exclusive representatives of bargaining, they will still need to collect information on the needs of public security employees, engage in collective bargaining and enforce collective bargaining agreements, even when specific violations involve only non-members, “said a brief submitted for the Janus 2018 case to a group of public security employee unions. “As a result, many unions are at risk of a” death spiral “: unions will have to raise dues to make up for the budget deficit due to the elimination of fair participation fees, which will lead to a decline in the number of members, which will require an additional increase in contributions, etc. “

Admittedly, unions have performed well since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling. AFSCME has even boasted of its financial health.

But a decision against unions could once again open the floodgates to more lawsuits from workers who also want reimbursement of their agency fees collected before 2018.

While Janus is only looking for $ 3,000 in his claim, groups that support Janus’ trial said in a press release that they were working on more than 30 similar cases, totaling $ 120 million in reimbursement claims .

These are not the only types of post-Janus challenges to union power before the Supreme Court, however. The high court should decide on that term if it will hear the case of a University of Maine professor who argues that public sector unions should not only be prevented from taking mandatory agency fees, but that they should not be allowed to represent exclusively all employees in the workplace.

“The union still has the capacity to be my sole representative,” said Jonathan Reisman, the complainant in the case, in a video produced by the organization that represents it. “And I’m always associated with the positions they take. This is really the problem. “

Seventh circuit judge Daniel Manion, in a concurring opinion on Janus’ latest challenge, agreed that the “good faith” defense protected AFSCME from any additional financial responsibility in the Janus trial. But he said the union should consider itself fortunate to have collected agency fees unconstitutionally for 41 years under the law, the Supreme Court later said it was wrong.

It is a feeling that some Conservative judges can retain in a potential decision against AFSCME if the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case.

“Even if the Supreme Court came to the wrong result [in a case decades before its landmark 2018 ruling], unions justify their multi-million dollar acceptance because they accepted the money “in good faith,” wrote Manion. “Probably a better way of looking at it would be to say rather than in good faith, they had” very good luck. ” ‘by receiving this windfall for so many years. Since the court did not consider that the unions should repay part of the windfall, they can remember their good luck for years to come. “

