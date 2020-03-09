Japan Airlines firm employee tests positive for coronavirus: report

A Japan Airlines flight attendant tested positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reported on Monday.

According to local media reports, one person in Kanagawa prefecture died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 15 in the country.

FLYBE AIRLINE ELIMINATES IN UK, REDUCED DEMAND WITH CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC SHOULD BE A FACTOR

Some airlines – including United – have reduced their flights both in the United States and abroad. The industry, already shaken by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, is expected to be severely damaged by the viral epidemic, especially if travelers stay away for months to come, according to the report.

In Europe, the largest German airline, Lufthansa, has announced that it will cut flights by up to 50% in the coming weeks after suffering a drastic drop in bookings. In addition, struggling British airline Flybe collapsed last week as the epidemic canceled ticket sales. Air France and Scandinavian Airlines freeze hiring and offer unpaid leave and shorter working hours as they experience fewer passengers and less cargo.

The decline in air travel has resulted in the cancellation of prestigious conferences, from the Geneva auto show to a world health conference in Orlando, Florida, to South by Southwest, the annual music festival, of cinema and technology in Austin, Texas. . These cancellations, in turn, result in financial setbacks for the cities that normally host them and rely on the financial windfall they bring.

